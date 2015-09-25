Cincinnati QB Kiel taken to hospital

Cincinnati quarterback Gunner Kiel was taken to a Memphis area hospital after taking a hit to the head during the first quarter of the Bearcats game against Memphis on Thursday night.

With less than four minutes to play in the first quarter, Kiel scrambled for a first down on a third-and-1 play. As Kiel slid to the ground, he was hit by Tigers defensive back Chauncey Lanier, who was originally called for targeting.

The penalty was overturned and Kiel remained on the field as medical personnel attended to him. He was taken off the field on a cart before being transported to the hospital.

According to multiple reports, Kiel had movement in his extremities and was able to communicate with doctors and family, who accompanied him to the hospital.