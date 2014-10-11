Preview: Cincinnati at Miami (Fla.)

The fortunes of Miami (Fla.) have rested largely on where it plays its games this season, with poor showings on the road balanced out with plenty of success at home. The Hurricanes look to bounce back from another one-sided road defeat when they host Cincinnati on Saturday in a non-conference tilt between two struggling teams. Miami fell at Georgia Tech last Saturday by a 28-17 margin to fall to 0-3 away from home, losing the trio by an average of 13 points.

When playing at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, the Hurricanes are 3-0 with an average margin of victory of 22.3 points. After giving up 318 rushing yards in an embarrassing defensive effort versus the Yellow Jackets, Miami will get to face a Bearcats squad that has dropped two straight and lost quarterback Gunner Kiel to bruised ribs in a 41-14 setback against Memphis last weekend. Kiel is not expected to play at Miami, giving way to Munchie Legaux and Jarred Evans under center.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3. LINE: Miami -14.5

ABOUT CINCINNATI (2-2): In addition to losing Kiel last week, the Bearcats saw leading rusher Hosey Williams suffer a knee injury that will keep him out for several weeks. That further hampers a rushing attack that ranks 110th in FBS with 103.5 yards per game and might help the Hurricanes breathe easy after they were unable to slow down Georgia Tech’s ground game. Meanwhile, opponents have rushed for an average of 255.3 yards against Cincinnati’s defense -- ranking 120th in the nation.

ABOUT MIAMI (3-3): Amid another lackluster start and with heat directed at head coach Al Golden, the Hurricanes have had one particularly bright spot in the play of quarterback Brad Kaaya. The freshman is one of only 17 signal-callers in FBS with at least 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, and has taken to his leadership role. “For us, we just worry about what’s on our team, what’s happening in our facility,” Kaaya told reporters this week when asked about the negative attention surrounding the 3-3 start.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This is the first meeting since 1998, when Miami won 38-12 to take a 10-1 series advantage.

2. Bearcats RB Rodriguez Moore, who had 65 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Memphis, is expected to get the start.

3. Hurricanes RB Duke Johnson needs 32 yards to pass Clinton Portis and move into fourth on the school’s all-time career rushing list.

PREDICTION: Miami 38, Cincinnati 21