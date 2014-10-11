Miami 55, Cincinnati 34: Duke Johnson ran for 162 yards and a touchdown on a record-setting afternoon as the host Hurricanes rolled.

Johnson, who started the scoring with an 80-yard run less than four minutes in, became Miami’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards, surpassing Ottis Anderson and Santana Moss. Brad Kaaya completed 17-of-24 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns while Phillip Dorsett had 143 receiving yards and two scores for the Hurricanes (4-3), who improved to 4-0 at home.

After being knocked out of a blowout loss to Memphis last Saturday with a rib injury, Gunner Kiel returned to action under center for Cincinnati (2-3), going 31-of-57 for 355 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, one of which was taken back 46 yards for a score. Max Morrison hauled in six catches for 84 yards and a score for the Bearcats, losers of three straight.

After Johnson worked through the line and darted 80 yards to the end zone, Kiel capped a 13-play drive with an 11-yard strike to Shaq Washington to tie it midway through the first. Kaaya hit Clive Walford for a 14-yard TD less than two minutes later and found Dorsett over the middle from 28 yards out to make it 21-7 midway through the second.

A pass by Kiel on the opening drive of the second half bounced off a receiver’s leg and into the hands of Tyriq McCord, who danced down the right sideline to the end zone for a 31-10 advantage. Dorsett’s 79-yard TD grab later in the quarter pushed the lead to 41-13 and Kaaya recorded his first career rushing score in the fourth to help offset a 21-point quarter for the Bearcats

GAME NOTEBOOK: Johnson also moved past Clinton Portis and into fourth place on the Hurricane’s all-time rushing list (2,654). James Jackson is third with 2,953. ... Joseph Yearby added 113 rushing yards to give Miami two 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time since Nov. 29, 2003. ... The Hurricanes have won 11 straight meetings since the Bearcats won the first encounter in 1947.