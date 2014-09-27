Preview: Cincinnati at Ohio State

Ohio State bounced back from its first loss by torching Kent State and had an open date last week in order to prepare its defense for a test against visiting Cincinnati on Saturday. The 20th-ranked Buckeyes watched their shot at a playoff berth likely fall in a 35-21 week 2 loss to Virginia Tech, but are still aiming for a Big Ten crown. The Bearcats are thriving in the passing game behind transfer quarterback Gunner Kiel with an average of 44.5 points.

Ohio State was 110th in the country against the pass last season but held the Hokies to 199 yards through the air in its lone setback and allowed Kent State just 79 passing yards in a 66-0 drubbing before the off week. Cincinnati had a pair of open dates to begin the season and is just two games into its 2014 slate while coming off a tighter than expected 31-24 victory over Miami (Ohio). We will be at a different level (against Ohio State), Bearcats coach Tommy Tuberville told reporters. ¦We will go out and get ready. It will be our shortest week yet this year, but Im sure we will get their best shot.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Ohio State -15.5

ABOUT CINCINNATI (2-0): The Bearcats have not beaten Ohio State since 1897 but have some confidence going into this week thanks to the passing offense led by Kiel. The Notre Dame transfer threw for six touchdowns and no interceptions in his debut against Toledo but slumped to four TDs and two interceptions in the tight win over Miami (Ohio) while getting little help from a running game that was held to 99 yards. We have to start getting a better pass rush with our defensive lineman and running the ball, Tuberville told reporters. Those are the two main things we need to work on.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (2-1): The playoff buzz around the Buckeyes quieted considerably when star quarterback Braxton Miller was hurt before the first game, but freshman J.T. Barrett is gaining confidence and showed off some of his skills in a six-TD performance against Kent State. Ohio State allowed 495 yards rushing in its first two games but held the Golden Flashes to 47 yards on the ground while continuing the improvement in the secondary. Offensively (Cincinnati has) been good in the past; theyre exceptional now, Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer told reporters. ¦We have a lot of respect for their skill.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State has not lost to an in-state school since falling to Oberlin 7-6 in 1921.

2. The Bearcats have put up 340 or more yards on offense in 28 consecutive games.

3. Buckeyes DE Noah Spence is suspended indefinitely following a second failed drug test.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 40, Cincinnati 21