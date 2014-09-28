Ohio State avoids big letdown vs. Cincinnati

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Redshirt freshman quarterback J.T. Barrett is proving there is life after Braxton Miller as he guides Ohio State to record-setting numbers.

Barrett passed for 330 yards and four touchdowns and No. 22 Ohio State outlasted Cincinnati quarterback Gunner Kiel for a 50-28 victory before an Ohio Stadium record crowd of 108,362 on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (3-1) set a school record with 45 first downs, bettering the previous mark of 39 set vs. Drake in 1935, and the 710 total yards were the most since 1986 and third-most in school history.

“All props go the O-line,” Barrett said. “The O-line really got it started for us.”

Barrett, who got the starting job after Miller suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in August, tied a school record with six touchdown passes in the previous game against Kent State on Sept. 13.

“He is playing like a vet,” OSU running back Dontre Wilson said. “I always knew he had it in him.”

Related Coverage Preview: Cincinnati at Ohio State

Running back Ezekiel Elliott added 182 yards on the ground for the Buckeyes, who jumped out to a 30-7 lead and then fended off Kiel’s furious comeback.

Kiel, a sophomore, threw touchdown passes of 60, 83 and 78 yards to wide receiver Chris Moore and 19 yards to wide receiver Johnny Holton, and the Bearcats (2-1) cut the deficit from 30-7 to 33-28 six minutes into the third quarter. Kiel finished 21 for 32 for 352 yards.

“It’s a tough loss,” he said. “As a whole unit, we want to come out and compete and win and be the top dogs in Ohio. Some things didn’t go well. We’re going to learn from our mistakes.”

Kiel stunned the Buckeyes with a 60-yard scoring pass to Moore on the fourth play of the game.

Ohio State responded, with Barrett completing 4 of 5 passes for 57 yards, including a 24-yarder to Jeff Heuerman that set up running back Rod Smith’s score.

Elliott went up the middle from the 3 for a 14-7 lead with 4:32 left in the first quarter at the end of an eight-play, 91-yard march.

OSU defensive end Joey Bosa then made it 16-7 when he sacked Kiel at the Bearcats’ 17. The ball popped loose and rolled to the end zone and Cincinnati left tackle Eric Lefeld batted it out of the end zone.

“I made a move inside,” Bosa said. “My eyes got big and I ran as fast as I can and hit him as hard as I could. I actually thought he got the ball off so I stood up to walk back to the line and then I saw the ball pop out.”

The Buckeyes took the ensuing kick and covered 58 yards on nine plays in just over three minutes, with Barrett hitting senior wide receiver Devin Smith for a 19-yard score. Barrett added another 19-yard TD pass early in the second quarter, hitting senior wide receiver Evan Spencer.

Ohio State was stopped on the fifth series when running back Curtis Samuel’s fumble was recovered by defensive end Terrell Hartsfield at the UC 42. Kiel made the score 30-14 with a 19-yard TD pass Holton with five minutes left before halftime.

Kiel then hit Moore for an 83-yard TD with 26 seconds remaining in the half, cutting Ohio State’s lead to 30-21.

The Buckeyes opened the third by holding onto the ball for nearly five minutes before Sean Nuernberger kicked a 25-yard field goal.

But Kiel and Moore struck quickly again for 78 yards before a 42-yard field goal by Nuernberger and a 36-28 lead for Ohio State.

After a controversial pass interference call on Cincinnati forced the Bearcats to punt, Barrett guided Ohio State 62 yards in seven plays, the last a 24-yard touchdown to Wilson for a 43-28 lead with 1:18 left in the third quarter. Barrett followed with a 34-yarder to Smith with 10:26 remaining to play for the final scoring.

“We’ve got a long way to go to become a good football team,” Cincinnati coach Tommy Tuberville said. “We were pretty average tonight. We played a good football team that can make you look average.”

NOTES: A moment of silence was held prior to the game in of memory of redshirt freshman running back Chamoda Kennedy-Palmore, who died in a motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon. The walk-on was 19 years old. ... Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a 1986 graduate of Cincinnati where he played three seasons of football, lettering in 1984. ... Cincinnati coach Tommy Tuberville, in his second season with the Bearcats, won his two previous games against Meyer in 2006 and 07 when he was coaching Auburn and Meyer was at Florida.