Preview: Cincinnati at Purdue

Purdue looks to build on its season-opening win when it hosts Cincinnati on Saturday. The Boilermakers beat FCS program Eastern Kentucky 45-24 to improve to 7-30 under Darrell Hazell, but four of the seven victories have come against opponents from the lower subdivision; he hopes to notch his first signature win by avenging a 42-7 loss to the Bearcats on his coaching debut for Purdue on Aug. 31, 2013.

"The good teams make sure they're improving the most between Week 1 and Week 2," Hazell told reporters. "We're excited to play Cincinnati this week as they are a good football team." Cincinnati trailed FCS member UT Martin at halftime before pulling away in the last two quarters to claim a 28-7 win in its season opener. The Bearcats, who play in the American Athletic Conference, had lost five straight games against Power 5 teams before downing Miami last season and hope to end another slide by beating a Big Ten opponent on the road for the first time in 59 years. "We've been beaten by Power 5 teams and we have to get better," Cincinnati coach Tommy Tuberville told reporters. "We can't play like we played last week and that's the big thing for our football team right now."

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Cincinnati -6.5

ABOUT CINCINNATI (1-0): Senior linebacker Eric Wilson, who began his career at Northwestern before transfering to the Bearcats, had a game to remember as he registered 15 tackles, including three for a loss, and two sacks in the win against UT Martin. Hayden Moore finished 21-of-34 for 260 yards and two touchdowns but threw an interception and lost a fumble while Devin Gray caught five passes for 111 yards in his Cincinnati debut after transfering from junior college. Tyrell Gilbert returned an interception for a touchdown to record the Bearcats' first pick six since 2013.

ABOUT PURDUE (1-0): David Blough started the season off on the right foot as he completed 25-of-43 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown while adding two TDs on the ground against Eastern Kentucky. Super sophomore Merkell Jones continued where he left off last year as he racked up 145 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries while Brian Lankford-Johnson added 58 yards and a score. Cornerback Da'Wan Hunte missed the season opener after suffering a leg injury in practice but is expected to return in time to face the Bearcats.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Purdue is 3-30 against fellow FBS teams under Hazell.

2. Cincinnati's last road win against a Big Ten opponent came in 1957.

3. The Bearcats have dropped four of their last five road games dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 35, Purdue 30