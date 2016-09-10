EditorsNote: Deleting byline, dateline

Moore accounts for 5 TDs as Cincinnati sinks Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Hayden Moore accounted for all five Cincinnati touchdowns - three passing and two running - and the Bearcats rolled to a 38-20 victory over Purdue on Saturday at West Lafayette, Ind.

Moore completed 19 of 32 passes for 250 yards and ran eight times for 58 yards, including touchdowns of 9 and 23 yards.

Related Coverage Preview: Cincinnati at Purdue

Cincinnati (2-0) intercepted Purdue's David Blough five times, three of which led directly to Bearcat touchdowns. Blough passed for 401 yards and two touchdowns, but his interceptions allowed Cincinnati to win the turnover battle, 5-0.

For the Bearcats, it was their first road victory against a Big Ten opponent since winning at Indiana in 1957. They had lost 11 consecutive times on the road to Big Ten teams.

Purdue (1-1) was trying to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2007.

The Bearcats built their 14-point halftime lead in large part because of their ability to convert 9 of 11 third-down situations during the first 30 minutes when they ran 42 plays for 321 yards, an average of 7.6 yards per snap.

Cincinnati took a 7-0 lead with 8:07 remaining in the first quarter on Moore's 5-yard touchdown pass to Nate Cole, capping a three-play, 85-yard drive highlighted by Kahlil Lewis' 79-yard run to the Purdue 6.

After Purdue's J.D. Dellinger missed a 28-yard field goal attempt, Cincinnati increased its lead to 14-0 on Moore's 9-yard run with 13:58 to play in the first half, capping a 13-play, 80-yard drive.

The Boilermakers pulled within 14-7 with 10:30 left in the second quarter on Blough's 19-yard touchdown pass to Domonique Young. Purdue drove 82 yards in nine plays for its TD.

Moore came right back with a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end D.J. Dowdy with 6:19remaining in the half. That scoring drive covered 75 yards in 11 plays.

During the first 30 minutes, Moore completed 13 of 22 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns and ran four times for 13 yards and a score.

Blough was 14 of 23 for 141 yards but was intercepted twice in the first two quarters. Purdue gained 220 first-half yards.