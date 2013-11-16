Preview: Cincinnati at Rutgers

As the season wears on, an American Athletic Conference title seems less and less likely for Cincinnati, which looks to push its winning streak to five games Saturday at Rutgers. After Rutgers, the Bearcats have games with fellow one-loss teams Houston and Louisville, while Central Florida, the only undefeated team in conference play, has four seemingly winnable games. The league champion will receive an automatic bid in the final year of the BCS.

The Scarlet Knights are trying to salvage a season that started with four wins in five games, but then took a hit with losses to Louisville and Houston. Rutgers barely held on last week against one-win Temple, but a victory over the Bearcats would make them bowl eligible. “I think they are aware of it,” head coach Kyle Flood said. “Do these things serve as motivation? Of course they do. But the motivation is only in preparation, how hard you work through the week.”

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN News. LINE: Cincinnati - 1.5

ABOUT CINCINNATI (7-2, 4-1 AAC): The Bearcats overcame a 10-0 deficit last week to defeat Southern Methodist 28-25 and its potent passing attack. Brendan Kay, who leads the FBS in with a completion percentage of .741, threw touchdown passes to Chris Moore and Mekale McKay as the Bearcats took the lead for good in the second quarter. Kay completed 17-of-31 passes for zero touchdowns and two interceptions at home against Rutgers last season.

ABOUT RUTGERS (5-3, 2-2): Gary Nova passed for a season-high 371 yards while completing 27-of-38 passes in the 23-20 victory over Temple, but overall he isn’t as precise as Kay, who has had a completion percentage of 77.1 or better five times this season. “I think the quarterback position always comes down to decision making, and to complete that many passes at that percentage, he’s doing an excellent job of making decisions,” Flood said of Kay. Nova threw for 186 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in last season’s 10-3 victory over the Bearcats.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rutgers leads the series 9-8-1, including 7-2 at home.

2. The FBS record for completion percentage in a season is 76.7 by Texas’ Colt McCoy in 2008.

3. Jordan Luallen, who serves as the quarterback in the Wildcat formation, has rushed 36 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns for the Bearcats.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 31, Rutgers 21