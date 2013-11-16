(Updated: ADDED: “in the fourth” in graph 4)

Cincinnati 52, Rutgers 17: Brendon Kay threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Bearcats trounced the Scarlet Knights in American Athletic Conference play.

Kay was lethal in his precision in the first half, completing 17-of-28 for 318 yards, including 12 completions of 10 yards or more for the Bearcats (8-2, 5-1). He finished 24-of-38 with two touchdown passes to Mekale McKay and one each to Shaq Washington and Chris Moore before taking a seat midway through the third quarter.

Brandon Coleman caught his 19th career touchdown and now stands one shy of tying the school record for the Scarlet Knights (5-4, 2-3). Gary Nova was 18-of-38 for 170 yards and Savon Huggins had a 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

After Tony Miliano hit a 30-yard field goal to cap the opening drive, Kay found McKay with a 24-yard touchdown to give the Bearcats a 10-0 lead. Coleman answered with his 16-yard touchdown reception from Nova, but it was all Cincinnati until Huggins scored and Kyle Federico hit a 36-yard field goal for Rutgers in the fourth.

As if their offensive exploits were not enough, the Bearcats also came up with two interceptions, recovered an onside kick and gained a first down after punter John Lloyd avoided a potential block and ran for 14 yards. McKay, Washington and Anthony McClung each eclipsed 100 yards receiving and Jordan Luallen ran for one score and threw a touchdown to McKay for Cincinnati, which has games with Houston and Louisville to close the regular season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington completed two passes, including a 28-yard touchdown to Moore. ... Tim Brown (2006-09) holds the record of 20 career receiving touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights. ... Kay was 11-of-14 for 209 yards and two scores in the first quarter.