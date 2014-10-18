Preview: Cincinnati at Southern Methodist

Cincinnati has been steamrolled in three consecutive games, but a perfect opponent for a bounce-back effort awaits the Bearcats on Saturday. Cincinnati goes for its first American Athletic Conference victory when it pays a visit to winless Southern Methodist, which is coming off a much-needed bye week after absorbing five beatings and already changing coaches. The Bears, who will be playing their third road game in four weeks, have surrendering a staggering 146 points in the three-game slide.

Cincinnati’s defensive woes are nearly identical to those of the Mustangs, who have been shredded for at least 43 points in each contest. June Jones resigned followed a 43-6 drubbing at North Texas and was replaced by interim coach Tom Mason, who saw many positives in a 45-24 loss at then-No. 21 East Carolina. “From where we were at to where we are now is night and day,” Mason said. “Going back to that North Texas game and I walked off that field, I didn’t feel too good about life. Now we have a chance.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports. LINE: Cincinnati -14

ABOUT CINCINNATI (2-3, 0-1 AAC): The Bears have been shredded for more than 600 total yards in each of their last three setbacks and coach Tommy Tuberville stated the obvious Tuesday, telling reporters, “The weakness of our team, we all know that, is our defense. We don’t play aggressive. We play tentative in some positions.” Quarterback Gunner Kiel, playing with bruised rib that forced him out of a game versus Memphis, threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns but was also intercepted three times in last week’s 55-34 loss in Miami. Cincinnati was hoping to redshirt freshman Mike Boone, but he got his first three carries last week and will take on a bigger role as the Bearcats try to jump-start a stagnant ground game.

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (0-5, 0-1): After scoring only one touchdown and managing a total of 12 points in their first four games, the Mustangs finally showed an offensive pulse against East Carolina, getting 339 yards and a pair of scoring passes from walk-on Garrett Krstich in his second career start. Wide receiver Darius Joseph, who caught a school-record 103 passes last season, is coming off a career-best 13 receptions for 100 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season. Much like Cincinnati, SMU is desperate to get its ground game untracked after averaging 45.6 yards through five games - the third-worst mark in the nation.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Bearcats rank dead last in total defense among FBS schools with an average of 573.6 yards allowed - two slots below SMU (557.0)

2. Joseph had 12 catches for 103 yards and two TDs in last season’s 28-25 loss at Cincinnati - the only meeting between the schools.

3. Cincinnati’s Chris Moore and Mekale McKay each have five TD catches and are among four wideouts with at least 17 receptions.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 34, Southern Methodist 20