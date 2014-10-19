Cincinnati 41, Southern Methodist 3: Gunner Kiel threw for 241 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Bearcats snapped a three-game losing streak.

Rodriguez Moore rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown and backup quarterback Jarred Evans ran for 67 yards and a score that ignited a game-breaking spurt of three TDs in 3 1/2 minutes as Cincinnati (3-3, 1-1 AAC) earned its first conference victory. Kiel went 13-for-20 and the Bearcats held Southern Methodist (0-6, 0-2) to 276 yards after surrendering more than 600 in each of their past three games.

Former walk-on Garrett Krstich finished 17-of-31 for 172 yards and two interceptions in his third career start for the Mustangs, who were held to six points or fewer for the fifth time this season and failed to reach the end zone for the fourth game.

Leading 9-3, Cincinnati quickly turned the game into a rout when Evans capped a 93-yard drive with his 7-yard run before Kiel connected with Johnny Holton for a 23-yard strike with 1:38 left in the half. On the ensuing possession, Jeff Luc sacked Krstich and forced a fumbled that Nick Temple took into the end zone for a 28-3 edge at the half.

A muffed punt by SMU’s Daijuan Stewart in the final minute of the third quarter set up the Bearcats at the 2-yard line and freshman Mike Boone went in on the opening play of the fourth quarter for his first career touchdown.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cincinnati had a 46-yard TD pass from Kiel to Chris Moore overturned by video review and a 94-yard kickoff return for a score by Holton negated by a penalty in the first quarter. ... The Mustangs had a potential go-ahead TD wiped out when a holding penalty erased a 2-yard run by Kevin Pope on fourth-and-1 in the opening quarter. ... Former President George W. Bush presided over the honorary coin toss and also addressed Cincinnati in the locker room prior to the game.