Preview: Cincinnati at South Florida

Cincinnati opens conference play on the road with a visit to South Florida on Saturday in the first ever American Athletic Conference game for both teams. The Bearcats will take the field with heavy hearts, playing for the first time since freshman offensive lineman Ben Flick was killed in a car accident, following a 14-0 win over Miami (Ohio). “It’s been tough on everybody involved,” head coach Tommy Tuberville told the Cincinnati Enquirer, “Now we have to get back to work.”

The Bulls will take the field winless in four tries this season and losers of seven straight overall following a 49-21 home loss to then-No. 15 Miami (Florida). Quarterback Steven Bench, a sophomore transfer from Penn State, started for the Bulls for the first time against the Hurricanes, completing 13-of-27 pass attempts for 189 yards and a touchdown. Bench was also responsible for three turnovers (and interception and two fumbles), however, adding to South Florida’s conference-high 11 on the season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Cincinnati -11.5.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (3-1): While Flick and wide receiver Mark Barr, who was also seriously injured in the accident and remains hospitalized, remain in their thoughts, the Bearcats look to focus on the field and get off to a fast start in AAC play. With quarterback Munchie Legaux (knee) lost for the season, senior Brendon Kay has stepped in to complete 67.6 % of his passes and is 2-0 as the starter. Sophomore defensive end Silverberry Mouhon leads the defense with 3.5 sacks, tied for second in the conference behind only Memphis’ Martin Ifedi.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (0-4): Senior running back Marcus Shaw highlights the Bulls’ offense and has posted three straight 100-yard games. Shaw ranks 10th in the nation and second in the AAC, averaging 131.3 yards. Linebacker DeDe Lattimore forced a pair of fumbles against Miami and leads the Bulls with 40 tackles on the season, nearing the top-20 in the nation.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cincinnati holds a 7-3 edge in the all-time series with South Florida and has won six of the past seven matchups.

2. The Bulls bring the AAC’s least-proficient offense into the game, averaging a conference-worst 14.5 points and 270.5 yards.

3. RBs Hosey Williams (77 yards per game) and Ralph David Abernathy IV (67.8) each rank among the AAC’s top ten rushing leaders, pacing a Bearcats’ ground attack that ranks 28th in the nation.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 38, South Florida 13