South Florida 26, Cincinnati 20
#Intel
October 6, 2013 / 2:47 AM / 4 years ago

South Florida 26, Cincinnati 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES “the duo” to “Kay and McKay” in 5th graph)

South Florida 26, Cincinnati 20: Marvin Kloss kicked a career-high four field goals and the Bulls got touchdowns from their defense and special teams to record a win in American Athletic Conference play win over the visiting Bearcats.

Bobby Eveld threw for 122 yards on 10-of-16 passing in relief for South Florida, which snapped a seven-game losing streak. The Bulls (1-4, 1-0 AAC) lost starting quarterback Steven Bench for the game on their second offensive series – as well as starting halfback Marcus Shaw shortly thereafter – each with apparent leg injuries.

Brendon Kay tossed three touchdown passes, including a pair in the fourth quarter as Cincinnati attempted a comeback that fell short. Mekale McKay caught two of Kay’s touchdown strikes and Chris Moore grabbed the other for the emotionally drained Bearcats (3-2, 0-1), playing for the first time since freshman offensive lineman Ben Flick was killed in a car accident Sept. 21.

South Florida opened the scoring when Mike McFarland blocked a Tony Miliano field-goal try and Nate Godwin returned it 75 yards for a touchdown 2:03 into the game. Kloss closed out the first quarter with a 25-yard field goal and opened the second with a career-best 52-yarder to give the Bulls a 13-0 lead before Kay found McKay from 22 yards out to cut the lead to seven.

Linebacker Devekeyan Lattimore scooped a Moore fumble – forced by Julius Forte – and returned it 20 yards for a score while Kloss added his third field goal to give South Florida a 23-6 edge at halftime. After Kloss added a 40-yarder midway through the third and Kay and Moore connected to open the fourth, Kay and McKay hooked up again to pull the Bearcats within 26-20, but their final drive was stifled on a holding penalty with five seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bearcats fell to 7-4 all-time against South Florida. ... Junior RB Michael Pierre carried the ball 16 times for 61 yards in the absence of Shaw for the Bulls. ... WR Anthony McClung tied a career high with eight catches and finished with 90 receiving yards for Cincinnati.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
