Preview: Cincinnati at Tulane

Quarterback Gunner Kiel aggravated his rib injury in his last start, allowing backup Munchie Legaux to give Cincinnati the emotional boost that has helped the team rebound from an ugly losing streak. Kiel is expected to resume his normal duties Friday as the Bearcats attempt to get a rare win at Tulane. Legaux scored on a second-half touchdown run in Cincinnati’s 34-17 victory over South Florida, putting an exclamation mark on his return from a career-threatening knee injury last season.

“He put a long year of rehab in, something most of us wouldn’t have (gone) through. This was his moment,” Bearcats coach Tommy Tuberville told reporters about Legaux, who finished 14-for-15 for 121 yards in relief of Kiel. After dropping three straight by an average of 23.3 points, Cincinnati has outscored Southern Methodist and South Florida by a combined 55 points, but is only 3-11 all-time against the Green Wave. Tulane has not played since Oct. 18, when it was stopped on fourth down on two potential game-tying drives in the fourth quarter of a 20-13 loss at Central Florida.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Cincinnati -3.5

ABOUT CINCINNATI (4-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference): Linebacker Marcus Tappan was suspended indefinitely following a Sunday morning arrest for breaking and entering, continuing a troubling off-field pattern for the Bearcats. Quarterback Jarred Evans was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge last week and four Cincinnati players were arrested, cited or found with outstanding warrants last month when police responded to a party where gunshots were fired. Freshman Mike Boone ran 19 times for 212 yards and a touchdown last week, the first 200-yard game by a Bearcats running back in four years.

ABOUT TULANE (2-5, 1-2): Cincinnati’s 12th-ranked passing offense figures to receive a stiff test from the Green Wave, who have allowed only one opponent to throw for more than 213 yards after surrendering 438 in a season-opening loss at Tulsa. Freshman running back Sherman Badie sports the 17th-best yard-per-carry average in the nation (6.61) and is only the second player in the 120-year history of Tulane football to record three runs of at least 70 yards. Cornerback Lorenzo Doss has 14 career interceptions, one shy of setting the school record.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cincinnati has rushed for at least 240 yards in each of its last two wins after failing to run for more than 100 in every one of its four previous contests.

2. The Green Wave have forced at least one turnover in 16 consecutive contests and are tied for 12th in the country with 18 takeaways, including seven over their last two games.

3. With his 163-yard effort against South Florida, WR Shaq Washington became the third Bearcat receiver to exceed 150 yards receiving in a game this season.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 23, Tulane 17