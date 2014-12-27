Hokies overcome adversity, Cincinnati

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Virginia Tech battled through plenty of adversity in recent weeks.

There were the criticisms about the Hokies making it to a bowl game despite being only 6-6, and the they lost coach Frank Beamer (throat surgery) for much of this month.

The Hokies then got off to a slow start in the Military Bowl on Saturday, giving up 307 yards in the first half.

However, Virginia Tech slowly turned things around as J.C. Coleman ran for 157 yards and one touchdown, and Greg Stroman scored on an unusual third-quarter fumble recovery in a 33-17 victory over Cincinnati at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.

Virginia Tech (7-6) watched Cincinnati (9-4) march up and down the field for much of the first half, but the Bearcats were hurt by quarterback Gunner Kiel’s two interceptions and a missed field goal attempt by Andrew Gantz.

Those mistakes enabled the Hokies to stay close and actually claiming a 13-10 halftime lead before taking command in the second half.

Associate head coach Shane Beamer ran the team on the sidelines, while his father worked from the press box. The elder Beamer’s speaking capacities remain on the mend, and his son ran the team and loved the way the Hokies battled.

“I‘m just really proud of our football team, the way they finished today,” Shane Beamer said. “It’s a resilient group. The toughness and the resiliency that our guys have shown, ignoring the outside noise throughout the season. I couldn’t be happier for a group of kids.”

The large number of injuries that have affected Virginia Tech had Coleman shuttling up-and-down the depth chart at running back. Now, though, he’s at the top.

Coleman came into the game with 376 yards rushing this season but carried the Hokies in this game, especially when Virginia Tech scored 26 of the game’s last 36 points -- including 20 in a row. Coleman averaged 6.3 yards per carry on 25 rushes.

“We knew we could run the ball on those guys,” Coleman said. “We challenged the offensive line, and they challenged myself, and we went out there and got it done in the second half.”

Cincinnati coach Tommy Tuberville said that Coleman’s success really hurt the Bearcats during the final two quarters.

“They ran simple base running plays like we do,” Tuberville said. “Coleman did a great job reading the defense, and we did not pursue well as the play went on.”

Joey Slye kicked four field goals for Virginia Tech, and quarterback Michael Brewer passed for a touchdown. Cornerbacks Chuck Clark and Kendall Fuller each picked off passes by Kiel in the first half and helped change the game.

But the running game helped the Hokies take control in the second half. They ran on much of an opening third quarter drive that ended with Brewer throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ryan Malleck for a 20-10 lead.

On the next series, linebacker Deon Clarke crushed Kiel while blitzing from the blindside and forced a fumble.

Defensive tackle Nigel Williams picked up the loose ball at the Cincinnati 45 and lumbered to the 15, where he fumbled. Cornerback Stroman scooped up the ball at the 12 and made it into the end zone for a touchdown and a 27-10 lead with 9:16 left in the third quarter.

“I was trying to keep it rolling, but I just lost the ball,” Williams said with a smile. “It was a bad mistake on my part, but the guys picked it up for me. It worked out real well.”

Kiel was injured on Clarke’s hit and did not return. He completed 14-of-26 passes for 244 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Backup Munchie Legaux couldn’t play because of an injury, so the Bearcats had to use Michael Colosimo -- who had thrown only three passes all season and taken just a handful of snaps in his career.

Tuberville said Kiel was dizzy and not feeling right, and the coach didn’t want to send him back in. Legaux’s on-going knee issues made him unavailable, and the Bearcats had to go with Colosimo.

Colosimo, who completed 3-of-10 passes for 70 yards and added a team-high 54 yards rushing, made some good plays. He threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Moore early in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati’s offense had lost much of its punch with Kiel out.

Moore’s first touchdown catch of the day, a 31-yard pass from Kiel, gave Cincinnati a 7-0 lead with 5:47 left in the first quarter. The Hokies needed less than two minutes to answer when running back Coleman scored on a 1-yard run.

The big play on that drive came when wide receiver Isaiah Ford got the ball on a reverse and threw a 30-yard pass to Brewer that put the ball on the 2-yard line.

Virginia Tech took a 10-7 lead when Slye hit a 45-yard field goal with 12:55 left in the half. Cincinnati kicker Gantz, who missed a 51-yard kick in first quarter, kicked a 25-yard field goal with 36 seconds left, tying the game, 10-10.

Der‘Woun Greene returned the ensuing kickoff 46 yards to the Cincinnati 49. Brewer then moved the Hokies into position for Slye to nail a 49-yard field goal as time ran out in the half, and they dominated after that.

“We were beat by a better football team,” Tuberville said. “We did not help ourselves with the turnovers we gave up. We had some good yardage on drives, but we could not sustain drives.”

NOTES: Virginia Tech has played in bowl games 22 consecutive seasons, the second-longest active streak in the nation. In fact, only five other schools have ever put together a bowl streak that long. Nebraska, Michigan, Florida State, Alabama and Florida are the others. ... K Joey Slye’s 49-yard field goal was the longest of his career. ... Cincinnati’s loss ended a seven-game winning streak that dated to mid-October. ... The Bearcats have played in bowl games eight of the last nine years.