Preview: Citadel at Florida State

Florida State got a bit of a scare in its quest to repeat as national champion in its season opener, but it is unlikely the top-ranked team in the nation will be pushed for a second straight week. The Seminoles, who eye a school-record 18th straight victory Saturday when they host The Citadel, survived a challenge from Oklahoma State last weekend in a 37-31 win. The meager margin of victory was the smallest by a preseason No. 1 team in a season opener since Miami (Fla.) lost its first game in 1990.

The victory over the Cowboys – the 500th in program history – allowed Florida State to match its longest winning streak since Aug. 28, 1999-Oct. 7, 2000. The Seminoles have scored at least 60 points in a home opener seven times, are 34-2 in such games since 1978 and have outscored the five FCS opponents they have faced under fifth-year coach Jimbo Fisher 299-25. The Bulldogs, who are 0-17 all-time against ranked opponents and will meet a top-ranked FBS opponent for the first time, opened their season last weekend with a 31-16 loss to fellow FCS foe Coastal Carolina.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3. LINE: None

ABOUT THE CITADEL (0-1): The Bulldogs left no doubt what kind of offense they will be under new coach Mike Houston, whose team ran 65 times for 358 yards while completing one of only eight pass attempts despite facing a double-digit deficit for the final 51 ½ minutes. Tyler Renew (137 yards) and Jake Stenson (120) each topped the 100-yard mark on the ground, marking the 42nd time in school history that two rushers achieved that feat in the same game. The Citadel benefited from some good fortune in its opener, recovering each of its eight fumbles in a turnover-free contest.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (1-0): Rashad Greene became the sixth player in school history to amass 200 yards receiving in a game (11 receptions for a career-high 203 yards and a touchdown) and has 20 catches for 350 yards over his last two contests dating to last season. His strong season debut made up for a rushing attack that could only muster 106 yards – the second-lowest total by the school since the start of last season. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, who threw as many interceptions versus Oklahoma State as he did incompletions in his college debut last year (two), needs a touchdown pass Saturday to tie Chris Weinke’s school record of 16 straight games with at least one.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida State has outscored opponents 224-16 in its four previous home openers under Fisher.

2. The Seminoles allowed three rushing touchdowns to the Cowboys after surrendering seven all of last season.

3. Florida State has not trailed in a regular-season contest since pulling even with Boston College late in the second quarter on Sept. 28, 2013 – a span of 571 minutes and 49 seconds.

PREDICTION: Florida State 70, Citadel 3