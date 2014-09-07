Winston carves apart Citadel in FSU win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Sophomore quarterback Jameis Winston and No. 1 Florida State treated fans to a methodical 37-12 victory against FCS foe The Citadel on Saturday night in the Seminoles’ 2014 home opener.

But how long FSU has the services of their reigning Heisman Trophy winner remains to be seen.

Winston, who finished 22 of 27 passing for 256 yards and two touchdowns in less than three quarters of action, found out this week he was once again the focus of another investigation surrounding a 2013 sexual assault allegation -- only this time the probe was opened by his own school.

The sophomore quarterback already has been cleared of wrongdoing by the state attorney’s office last year, and there is no timetable on a decision from the school on whether Winston will be punished -- if, of course, it’s determined he violated Florida State’s student code-of-conduct policy.

FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher wasn’t asked about Winston’s situation after the game, only about Winston’s improved play from a week ago when he threw two picks in a season-opening 37-31 win against Oklahoma State.

“I thought he looked really good,” said the coach, whose team’s victory was a school-record 18th straight. “But I thought he good last week, too.”

The Seminoles (2-0) jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead, getting early touchdowns from wideout Jesus Wilson, tight end Nick O‘Leary and running back Karlos Williams before subbing in backups in the third quarter. FSU’s other first-half TD was scored by heralded freshman running back Dalvin Cook, who made his much-anticipated debut.

Williams tallied nine carries for 66 yards and one score in a little more than a half. That was an improvement from Week 1 against Oklahoma State when the FSU starter managed just 66 yards the entire game. Cook led the way with 67 yards on 13 rushes, while another top offseason recruit -- five-star true freshman WR Ermon Lane -- also saw his first action, recording three catches for 37 yards.

Winston was impressed with the younger players who saw action.

“Those young guys got to show what they can do. Getting them comfortable and confident right now is the most important thing,” Winston said. “Last year, we grew during the season with some young guys, and this year we’re going to have to do the same.”

Meanwhile, it was a long night for The Citadel, which dropped to 0-2 this season and 0-18 all-time against ranked FBS programs. But the Bulldogs received a nice check for $440,000 for making the trip to Tallahassee, where they played the nation’s No. 1 team for the first time in school history.

“They don’t have (any weaknesses) from our vantage point,” Citadel coach Mike Houston said. “It’s the best football team we’ve ever faced.”

The Citadel ran for 358 yards last week in its season-opening loss to Coastal Carolina; the Bulldogs had slightly less success against FSU, finishing with 250 yards.

Quarterback Aaron Miller, who completed just 1 of 8 passes for 19 yards in last weekend’s opener, improved in his second game: 3 of 11 for 46 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to wideout Rudder Brown from 10 yards. That score came against the Seminoles’ second-team defense and cut FSU’s lead to 34-6 after Florida State blocked the PAT.

But this one had been over for a while.

Florida State, which was led by 80 yards on four catches from senior wideout Rashad Greene, scored on each of its first-half possessions, beginning with a six-play, 59-yard drive in the first quarter after The Citadel offense was stuffed on fourth-and-short on its opening march.

FSU needed just six plays to make the score 14-0, this time with a healthy dose of Winston’s arm. The reigning Heisman winner was a perfect 5-for-5 for 75 yards on the drive, including a 12-yard TD strike to Wilson, who was seeing his first action of the season after missing the opener due to suspension.

The Citadel won the game’s time of possession 33:32 to 26:28 -- but that was about it.

FSU kicker Roberto Aguayo, last year’s Lou Groza Award winner, accounted for the only scoring in the second half for Florida State. Aguayo, who has missed just one kick in his career, made field goals of 22 and 27 yards in the third quarter and added another from 24 yards out in the fourth to cap the FSU scoring and make it 37-6.

The sophomore is now 27 of 28 and hasn’t missed an extra point (102-of-102, which is an NCAA record).

FSU backup QB Sean Maguire struggled in his relief of Winston, completing 3 of 5 for 28 yards, missing badly on his two incompletions. Winston watched from the sideline as those second-half drives stalled, but he said he wasn’t worried.

“We have no concerns at all on offense,” he said. “We just need to do a better job of getting the ball in the end zone.”

With 12 seconds remaining in the game, Citadel backup QB Dominique Allen gave the Bulldogs something positive to build on for next week when he threw a TD pass to DeAndre Schoultz, who finished as The Citadel’s leading receiver with two catches for 26 yards.

Miller, meanwhile, finished as The Citadel’s leading rusher with 14 carries for 61 yards.

FSU was led on defense by 10 tackles from linebacker Reggie Northrup, while The Citadel’s Nick Willis tallied a game-high nine stops. Neither team recorded a sack.

No. 1 FSU (2-0) is off next week and does not play again until Sept. 20 at home against No. 23 Clemson. And that’s a good thing considering three crucial defensive linemen left the game with injuries and did not return. Fisher said he hoped for good news as it relates to starting defensive lineman Eddie Goldman and Nile Lawrence-Stample, and backup DT Justin Franks.

“I don’t know how bad those injuries are. We’ll just keep our fingers crossed,” Fisher said. “Those kinds of things happen when you play teams who are constantly cutting your ankles. It’s good we have a week off to get healthy.”

NOTES: Saturday marked the seventh time FSU and The Citadel have met. The most recent meeting was Sept. 10, 2005, when the Seminoles won 62-10. The tie resulted from a 1960 game, the schools’ second meeting and only in Charleston, S.C., that ended 0-0. ... The last time Florida State hosted a game in Doak Campbell Stadium as the No. 1-ranked team in the country was Nov. 13 1999. ... The Seminoles got a commitment this weekend from one of nation’s top overall recruits for 2015, wide receiver George Campbell of East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs, Fla. The 6-foot-3 Campbell, who ESPN.com ranks as the No. 1 athlete overall, committed to the Seminoles over LSU, Clemson and Florida ... The Citadel’s Tevin Floyd recorded six tackles, including two tackles for loss, while FSU LB Chris Casher returned from suspension and recorded five tackles.