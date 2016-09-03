Preview: Clemson at Auburn

Clemson fell five agonizing points shy of winning the national championship last season, and with Heisman frontrunner Deshaun Watson back at quarterback the second-ranked Tigers are one of the playoff favorites again as they kick off the new season Saturday at Auburn in a tough early-season test. The biggest question for Clemson rests on defense, where seven starters will make their debut.

“I think it’s a good team,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said during preseason. “We’ve got a good roster. It’s talented.” That talent gets a big test early with a visit to The Plains, where Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has named sophomore Sean White the starting quarterback but hinted both Jeremy Johnson and John Franklin III could play this season. “We’re not ready to say who will be the first one in,” Malzahn said of his backups. “I think both guys are good at certain things.” Junior defensive end Carl Lawson is a preseason All-America candidate who only has played seven games the past two years due to hip and knee injuries.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Clemson -7.5

ABOUT CLEMSON (2015: 14-1): Watson dazzled as a sophomore, becoming the first FBS quarterback to pass for more than 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000-plus yards en route to finishing third in the Heisman voting. He is joined by 1,527-yard rushing workhorse Wayne Gallman and the return of several top receiving targets, including Mike Williams, who hauled in 1,030 yards receiving in 2014 before breaking a bone in his neck early last season. Defensively, Clemson replaces three defensive backs and two key pass rushers, but returns talented linebacker Ben Boulware.

ABOUT AUBURN (2015: 7-6): White took over for Johnson early last season and completed 58 percent of his passes, but the Tigers feature a mostly inexperienced running back and receiving corps entering the opener. Kevin Steele is Auburn's fifth defensive coordinator in the past six seasons, turning to Montravius Adams and Lawson to anchor the defensive line. Kicker Daniel Carlson booted four field goals of 50 or more yards a season ago, earning All-SEC first-team honors.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Johnson passed for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns, and rushed for six scores last season.

2. Clemson allowed only 15 sacks in 15 games in 2015 - remarkable considering Watson rushed 207 times a season ago.

3. Auburn leads the all-time series 34-13-2, with Clemson winning the last meeting 26-19 in the 2012 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.

PREDICTION: Clemson 28, Auburn 20