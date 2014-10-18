Preview: Clemson at Boston College

The No. 22 Clemson Tigers bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to powerhouse Florida State the best way they could - with three straight home wins. Clemson looks to build on that momentum Saturday as it visits the Boston College Eagles. Clemson limited Louisville to one third-down conversion in 17 tries last week en route to a 23-17 victory, but could have its hands full against an Eagles team boasting one of the top rush attacks in the nation.

Boston College’s ground-and-pound was on full display last weekend, as it racked up 310 rushing yards en route to a 30-14 victory over North Carolina State. The Eagles’ defense also must be respected, as it limited the Wolfpack to just 43 yards on the ground and is surrendering less than 20 points per game on the season. Saturday marks the most pivotal stretch for the season for the Tigers, who play three of their next four games on the road.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Clemson -5.

ABOUT CLEMSON (4-2, 3-1 ACC): With starting quarterback Deshaun Watson sidelined with a broken bone in his hand, the task of guiding Clemson through its most road-heavy stretch of the season falls on backup Cole Stoudt. While he struggled for most of the day against the Wolfpack — throwing for just 162 yards with an interception — Stoudt has the confidence of head coach Dabo Swinney, who believes Watson may return in mid-November. “It’s not out of the question,” Swinney told TigerNet. “It may be sooner or later.”

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (4-2, 1-1): The Eagles’ stout defense catches a bit of a break with Watson’s injury, but still has to be wary of a Clemson offensive attack that has racked up 114 points over the course of its winning streak. And Boston College is also well aware of the Tigers’ imposing defense, which could pose problems for the home side. “I haven’t seen a defense like this since we played Alabama in the (2009) SEC Championship Game,” head coach Steve Addazio said earlier in the week. “This is the most dominant defense I have seen. Period.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boston College QB Tyler Murphy has thrown for just three TDs but is third in the conference in rushing yards (711).

2. Stoudt began the season as the starter and threw for 302 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s 73-7 drubbing of South Carolina State on Sept. 6.

3. Eagles RB Jon Hillman has seven touchdowns in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Clemson 27, Boston College 24