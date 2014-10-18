No. 22 Clemson 17, Boston College 13: C.J. Davidson’s 32-yard touchdown run stood as the game-winning score as the 22nd-ranked Tigers outlasted the host Eagles.

Cole Stoudt went 29-of-45 for 285 yards and Wayne Gallman added a rushing touchdown for Clemson (5-2, 4-1 ACC), which has won four straight. Mike Williams and Artavis Scott combined for 200 yards on 18 receptions to lead the aerial attack.

Tyler Murphy threw for a pair of touchdowns but went just 8-of-19 for 108 yards for Boston College (4-3, 1-2), which came into the game averaging 315.7 rushing yards but had just 120 against the Tigers. Charlie Callinan led Eagles receivers with three catches for 64 yards.

Gallman opened the scoring just over three minutes into the second quarter, bursting up the middle and hopping to his left to evade a tackle before racing untouched to the end zone. Murphy’s 26-yard TD strike to Sherman Alston drew Boston College even just over four minutes later, but Ammon Lakip’s 23-yard field goal as time expired sent Clemson into the half with a 10-7 advantage.

Murphy vaulted Boston College into the lead with 10:59 remaining, capping a seven-play, 84-yard drive by rolling out to his right, then heaving the ball the width of the field to a well-covered Josh Bordner near the left edge of the end zone. Clemson responded with the deciding score on the ensuing drive, as Davidson cut to his right and blazed unabated before diving past an Eagles defender and across the goal line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined for just seven penalties and didn’t have a turnover between them. ... Boston College RB Jon Hilliman, who averaged 100 rushing yards while scoring seven touchdowns over his previous four games, had just 17 yards on 12 carries Saturday. ... Clemson outgained Boston College 398-263 and controlled the ball for nearly 35 minutes.