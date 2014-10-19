Clemson dominates, but barely beats BC

BOSTON -- Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney figured his team would be in for a battle when it visited Boston College on Saturday.

He was right.

In fact, even though the No. 24 Tigers dominated in time of possession and pretty much ruled the stat sheet, it took a late dropped touchdown pass by Boston College running back Tyler Rouse to allow Clemson to escape with a 17-13 victory over the unranked Eagles.

“Nobody was foolish to think that this wasn’t going to a hard-fought battle just like it was. We knew it was going to be a four-quarter, rock-em, sock-em type of game,” Sweeney said after his team scored late to win its fourth game in a row, all in ACC play.

“All you gotta do is watch the tape -- you really know what you’re looking at when you watch this tape, you watch how Boston College plays ... they’re going to be hard out for anybody who plays them; especially if you come up here.”

The Tigers’ win was the 23rd in a row for Clemson against unranked teams, the longest such streak in school history.

Related Coverage Preview: Clemson at Boston College

Boston College (4-3, 1-2 in the ACC) took the lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Murphy to wide receiver Josh Bordner with 10:59 left, after a 43-yard run by Murphy. The Tigers (5-2, 4-1) then marched 82 yards in the rain for the winning score as Clemson rallied from a 13-10 deficit after freshman BC kicker Mike Knoll missed an extra point.

Backup Tigers quarterback Cole Stoudt, the starter again after Deshaun Watson sustained a broken finger in the previous game, passed for 285 yards, including a 32-yarder to wide receiver Mike Williams to get the winning drive going. Running back C.J. Davidson, getting more playing time because of an in-game injury to Adam Choice, burst through for the winning 32-yarder.

Stoudt finished 29 of 45. He received a pain shot for his sore right shoulder before the game and “a half a shot” during the game.

“This is a big win,” he said. “Getting our first win (in three games) on the road, it’s very exciting. It’s a great feeling.”

While BC almost won the game, the Eagles running game, fourth in the country coming in at 315.7 yards per game, was held to a net of 120 yards.

Murphy was 8 of 19 for 108 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

“We had him hemmed up a couple of times and he just slipped out,” Sweeney said of Murphy. “He’s done that to everybody.”

Asked if he thought his team should have won, Murphy, the graduate transfer from Florida, said, ”Definitely. It almost brings back the same taste as Colorado State (Sept. 27), a game we just kind of let slip away.

“But we fought and we played really hard. We just have to keep our heads up and find ways to get better and get ready to go on the road and beat Wake Forest, [which] is a good team.”

The game pitted Boston College’s rushing attack against Clemson’s high-ranked defense, which was 11th against the run and had allowed only 275 yards on the ground in their last five games.

So, it was strength against strength, and Clemson clearly came out the victor.

Eagles punter Alex Howell was clearly his team’s most effective weapon, booming 10 punts for an average of 50.1 per kick. He also dropped one at the Clemson 3.

Boston College was only 2 of 14 on third-down conversions, while Clemson was 10 of 21. In the last two weeks, Louisville and BC have been a combined 3 of 30 against the Tigers.

Williams caught eight passes for 128 yards, while fellow receiver Artavis Scott had 10 grabs for 72 yards.

While Davidson had the winning run, fellow running back Wayne Gallman scored the other touchdown, dancing for 17 yards for the first score of the game. BC then tied the game when Murphy hit freshman receiver Sherm Alston with a 26-yard score. Ammon Lakip’s 23-yard field goal ended the first half and there was no scoring in the fourth quarter.

NOTES: Clemson QB Deshaun Watson had surgery to install screws in a broken finger and is slated to miss a month. He was 75 of 112 for 1,176 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions in six games, three of them starts. ... The Tigers host Syracuse and Boston College is at Wake Forest next week. ... Clemson P Bradley Pinion registered his first touchback after dropping 42 career punts inside the opposition 20. ... The Tigers have won four straight in the series.