Gurley leads No. 12 Georgia past No. 16 Clemson

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia running back Todd Gurley was injured in last year’s season-opening loss at Clemson and didn’t impact the game as much as he had hoped.

He more than made amends Saturday night.

Gurley rushed for 198 yards and scored four touchdowns, including one on a 100-yard kickoff return, as 12th-ranked Georgia rolled to a 45-21 victory against No. 16 Clemson in the season-opener for both teams.

“I had a lot more energy than I usually do,” Gurley said.

Apparently. On a hot and humid night at Sanford Stadium, Gurley heated up as the night wore on, gaining 154 of his yards in the second half.

The junior tailback, who had just four carries at the half, was relentless in the second half, delighting a Sanford Stadium crowd of 92,746 by sparking a Georgia offense that scored 24 straight points and turned a 21-21 game into a rout.

Gurley finished with a school-record 293 all-purpose yards and made an early statement for Heisman Trophy voters.

Related Coverage Preview: Clemson at Georgia

”Gurley is as good as it gets,“ Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. ”All their backs ran hard, but Gurley was special tonight.

“Eventually, when you’re tackling a horse like Gurley, you miss a tackle. We missed some tackles. Give him some credit. He broke some tackles.”

Georgia’s defense also stepped up in the second half, allowing Clemson just one first down and 15 total yards in the final 30 minutes.

“We took a little pressure off our corners by not playing as much man coverage,” Georgia coach Mark Richt said. “And we challenged our men inside to keep them from running the football.”

It worked. Clemson’s longest play of the second half was 14 yards and quarterbacks Cole Stoudt and Deshaun Watson were under constant duress thanks to a Georgia defense that notched nine tackles for loss, including five sacks.

It also helped that Georgia kept Clemson pinned deep in its own territory -- the Tigers’ average starting field position was its own 19-yard line while Georgia’s average starting spot was its own 43.

”We were right there in it, in a tough environment,“ Swinney said. ”It was a three-point game in the fourth quarter, but we just couldn’t get the field position flipped. You cannot keep giving a good offense the ball in great field position like we did.

“For us, it was three-and-out, three-and-out, and we just could not get any rhythm. They eventually just wore us down.”

Clemson outgained Georgia 276-113 in the first half but still found itself in a 21-21 tie.

The Tigers took the opening kickoff and marched 70 yards in 12 plays, with D.J. Howard capping the drive with a 1-yard plunge.

But Georgia struck back, scoring twice in the first quarter for a 14-7 lead on Gurley’s 23-yard run and a 2-yard run by quarterback Hutson Mason, a fifth-year senior who was making his first start.

After three consecutive three-and-outs by Clemson, Swinney inserted highly touted freshman Watson at quarterback, and he promptly guided the Tigers on a six-play, 78-yard drive. Watson connected on two big throws, hitting Mike Williams for a 29-yard gain on third-and-4, then throwing a 30-yard touchdown strike to Charone Peake for a touchdown on the next play.

Clemson scored again on its next possession, this time under Stoudt’s guidance, driving 68 yards in 10 plays and scoring on a 1-yard run by C.J. Davidson.

But Gurley returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards to tie the game for a third time with 7:15 left in the first half, and it was all downhill for Clemson after that.

“By far the biggest play was the kickoff return for a touchdown,” Richt said. “It just got us right back in it. We made a commitment this week that even if it was three, four, five, even six yards deep, we were coming out of there.”

Gurley did just that, gathering the kickoff four yards deep and streaking untouched up the middle of the field.

Clemson kicker Ammon Lakip missed a 34-yard field goal attempt with 48 seconds left in the half following a drive that would turn out to be the Tigers’ last real threat of the game.

NOTES: Georgia improved to 53-10 under coach Mark Richt against teams outside the Southeastern Conference, including 37-1 at home since 2006. ... Georgia RB Todd Gurley’s 293 all-purpose yards broke the Georgia record of 290 yards set by Rodney Hampton in 1987. ... Clemson WR Charone Peake’s 30-yard touchdown catch in the first half was his first reception and first touchdown since last year’s second game against South Carolina State. Peake missed the Tigers’ remaining 11 games last season with a torn ACL. ... Clemson fell to 45-7 under Dabo Swinney when leading or tied at the half.