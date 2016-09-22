Preview: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Third-ranked Clemson survived two weeks of underachieving before returning to its dominant ways last week, and the Tigers can’t afford another subpar effort when they travel to Georgia Tech for an ACC showdown Thursday night. The Tigers put their 18-game regular-season winning streak on the line as they aim for their first victory at Georgia Tech since 2003.

No coach relishes a short week – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Georgia Tech’s Paul Johnson lamented the lost days of preparation – but it could be especially tough on the Tigers as they prepare to face the Yellow Jackets’ option attack. “It’s a difficult turnaround for us – and them. It’s hard for both teams to get ready really in three days,” Swinney told reporters. “Georgia Tech is always an incredibly difficult team to prepare for, but even more so when you’ve got a short week to get ready.” Clemson rolled up 537 total yards in a 43-24 home victory over Georgia Tech a year ago, a game the Yellow Jackets would like to forget. “We don’t talk about last year, other than the fact that they beat the fool out of us,” Johnson told reporters. “We just have to play better. I think we’re a little better than we were a year ago. We’ll see if they’re better or the same.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Clemson -9.5

ABOUT CLEMSON (3-0, 0-0 ACC): After squeaking out six-point wins in their first two games, the Tigers routed South Carolina State 59-0 last week and put up predictably impressive numbers in the process, outgaining the Bulldogs 555-102. Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Deshaun Watson (692 passing yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions) hasn’t done much damage on the ground thus far, and running back Wayne Gallman (197 rushing yards, two TDs) has managed 74 yards over the past two games after rushing for 123 in the opener against Auburn. Clemson’s defense has picked up where it left off last year and ranks eighth nationally in total defense (250 yards per game) and 11th in scoring defense (12.3 points per game).

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (3-0, 1-0): Following a defensive struggle in a 17-14 victory over Boston College to open the season, the Yellow Jackets’ option attack has been in high gear the past two games, rolling up 955 yards in lopsided wins over Mercer and Vanderbilt. Quarterback Justin Thomas (169 rushing yards, one touchdown; 335 passing yards, one TD) is the catalyst for the offense, though running back Dedrick Mills (126 yards, four TDs) also has done some damage and Clinton Lynch (116 yards on nine carries) is a big-play threat. The Yellow Jackets have allowed 305 total yards per game but have been a bend-don’t-break unit, giving up only 10.3 points per game – seventh-fewest in the nation.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The home team has won each of the last seven meetings, and the Yellow Jackets have won five straight clashes in Atlanta.

2. Swinney is 4-5 against Georgia Tech, one of only two ACC teams against which he does not have a winning record.

3. Georgia Tech is 7-2 at home against ranked opponents under Johnson, including wins over ranked Clemson teams in 2011 and 2014.

PREDICTION: Clemson 27, Georgia Tech 20