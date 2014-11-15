(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Georgia Tech 28, Clemson 6: Jamal Golden and Chris Milton each returned an interception for a touchdown and Justin Thomas threw for a score as the host Yellow Jackets extended their winning streak to four..

Golden picked off Cole Stoudt’s first pass attempt for an 85-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, and Milton raced 62 yards for a score in the third quarter for No. 23-ranked Georgia Tech (9-2, 6-2 ACC). Thomas completed 8-of-11 passes for 102 yards and added 46 yards rushing.

The 19th-ranked Tigers (7-3, 6-2) lost freshman quarterback Deshaun Watson – who played for the first time since Oct. 11 due to a broken bone in his hand – to a left knee injury in the first quarter. Stoudt finished 3-for-11 for 19 yards and three interceptions before being replaced by Nick Schuessler after Milton’s pick, and Wayne Gallman rushed for 82 yards as Clemson’s six-game winning streak ended.

Clemson led 3-0 and was driving when Watson was injured, and Golden picked off Stoudt’s first attempt three plays later and raced untouched for a 6-3 Yellow Jackets’ lead with 22 seconds left in the first quarter. Harrison Butker’s 25-yard field goal with 9:07 to play before halftime made it 9-3, and Thomas found DeAndre Smelter for a 5-yard TD on the opening possession of the third quarter.

The Tigers trailed 19-6 after Ammon Lakip’s 32-yard field goal with 5:47 remaining in the third, but Milton stepped in front of a Stoudt pass four minutes later and scooted down the right sideline to extend Georgia Tech’s lead to 25-6. Watson completed 5-of-7 passes and rushed for 40 yards on seven carries, injuring his knee after a 7-yard run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech RB Zach Laskey played after missing three games with a back ailment, but RB Broderick Snoddy was carted off in the second quarter with a left leg injury. … The Yellow Jackets have scored four defensive touchdowns in their past two games, and on the season have totaled 116 points off turnovers. … Clemson entered the game fourth nationally in rushing yards allowed per game (90.9), but gave up 251 yards to Georgia Tech’s second-ranked rushing attack.