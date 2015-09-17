Preview: Clemson at Louisville

Ninth-ranked Clemson begins its pursuit of a spot in the ACC title game when it visits winless Louisville on Thursday in the conference opener for both schools. The Tigers have rolled over two lesser opponents to begin the slate while Louisville lost to Auburn and Houston and is looking to avoid its first 0-3 start since 1984.

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a broken hand early in an October contest against the Cardinals last season and the injury caused him to miss the following three games. “I wouldn’t say this game matters more,” Watson, a sophomore, said at a press conference. “Each game is the biggest game for me.” Louisville hasn’t announced a starting quarterback but is expected to turn to sophomore Kyle Bolin, who would represent the team’s third starting quarterback in three games. “He hit hands and he executed what we were asking him to do in that part of the (Houston) game and I think he’s had a good week of practice,” Cardinals coach Bobby Petrino told reporters.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Clemson -6.

ABOUT CLEMSON (2-0): Watson has completed 77.1 percent of his passes for five touchdowns in two games while displaying no lingering signs of the major knee injury he suffered last November. Sophomore receiver Artavis Scott has a team-best 12 catches -- he had 10 receptions versus Louisville last season -- as the Tigers deal with the loss of standout junior Mike Williams (fractured neck), who had 1,030 receiving yards in 2014. A strong defense is receiving stellar play from junior free safety T.J. Green (23 tackles), junior defensive end Shaq Lawson (4.5 tackles for losses) and junior strong safety Jayron Kearse (seven career interceptions).

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (0-2): The Cardinals have dropped their first two games for the first time since 1998 and settling on a starting quarterback is becoming a necessity. Sophomore Reggie Bonnafon started the opener against Auburn and freshman Lamar Jackson started the second game before Bolin entered and passed for 157 yards and one touchdown in the final quarter against Houston to likely draw his starting opportunity. Defensively, junior

strong safety Josh Harvey-Clemons leads the squad with 24 tackles and two interceptions, junior outside linebacker Keith Kelsey has 23 tackles and team’s only two sacks and senior outside linebacker James Burgess has 18 tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson posted a 23-17 victory last season in the first meeting between the teams.

2. Louisville has recorded at least one interception in 15 consecutive games and has a total of 30 during the stretch.

3. The Tigers have won 40 consecutive games when accumulating more first downs than their opponent.

PREDICTION: Clemson 30, Louisville 21