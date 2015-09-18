Clemson escapes Louisville with win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- In his team’s first road game of the year, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney knew there would be adversity.

“What I didn’t realize was that we would have enough adversity for a whole season,” he laughed.

Yet the 11th-ranked Tigers managed to escape Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium with a 20-17 win over tough-luck Louisville in each team’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener, thwarting two potential game-changing drives in the last 6 1/2 minutes.

On a night where Clemson (3-0, 1-0) alternated physical dominance with a slew of mental and physical errors, its defense helped it survive.

It forced the Cardinals (0-3, 0-1) to stall their penultimate drive at the Tigers’ 21, giving senior placekicker John Wallace a crack at a game-tying 38-yard field goal. But Wallace, whose 54 career field goals is just seven shy of the school record, hooked the attempt left.

Louisville, who has lost its games by a total of 13 points, got one more chance after forcing a 3-and-out and gaining possession at its 37 with 1:12 left. A 23-yard pass from quarterback Kyle Bolin to tight end Micky Crum put it at the Clemson 37 with 38 seconds remaining.

But end Kevin Dodd notched the Tigers’ fifth sack of the night, trapping Bolin at the 41. Out of timeouts, the Cardinals snapped the ball for the last time with nine seconds left, but Bolin’s desperation throw toward the end zone was intercepted by strong safety Jadar Jackson as time expired.

“We’re just not very good right now on offense,” Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said. “We have a hard time running the football and tonight we had a hard time converting third downs.”

Petrino hoped that Bolin, his third different starter in as many games, could give the offense a quick start. Instead, the Cardinals punted on their first six possessions, Clemson’s defensive line consistently penetrating the backfield.

While Bolin hit 19 of 34 passes for 238 yards, he also tossed two interceptions and didn’t get a lot of help from his teammates. Wide receiver Jaylen Smith, whose 55-yard reception in the second quarter set up Wallace’s 26-yard field goal, said the offense’s mistakes threw off their flow.

“There’s always 3 or 4 plays in every game,” Smith said. “We should be 3-0. It’s all I can think about.”

The Tigers weren’t much sharper offensively, even though quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 21 of 30 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns while running back Wayne Gallman churned out 139 yards on 24 rushes.

Watson threw two interceptions, one setting up a 1-yard plunge by running back Jeremy Smith with 10:35 left in the third quarter that gave Louisville a 10-7 edge. But Watson rebounded by leading two straight scoring drives, firing a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Leggett with 2:37 left in the third that snapped a 10-10 tie.

Kicker Greg Huegel’s second field goal, a 27-yarder with 9:57 left, supplied Clemson with a 20-10 advantage. But the Cardinals stormed back into contention when freshman wide receiver Traveon Samuel zipped 100 yards with the ensuing kickoff.

From there, the Tigers hung on for dear life, making just enough plays to make up for an uneven showing.

“We weren’t able to put them away,” Swinney admitted. “At the end of the day, we were able to dominate the line of scrimmage. This is the type of game that can help the team grow.”

NOTES: Clemson C Ryan Norton (knee) sat out with a sprained MCL and was replaced by Jay Guillermo. ... This game marked the fourth consecutive year that the Tigers opened their ACC schedule on the road. ... Louisville WR James Quick (sprained ankle) missed his second game in a row. He was injured Sept. 5 in the season opener against Auburn.