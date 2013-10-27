(Updated: CHANGED Rowe’s numbers to 19-of-45, 282 yards. Minor edits in graf 4.)

No. 10 Clemson 40, Maryland 27: Tajh Boyd threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Roderick McDowell rushed for two scores as the visiting Tigers scratched their way past the injury-riddled Terrapins.

Coming off a lopsided loss to Florida State in last week’s top-five showdown, Clemson (7-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) did not play much better in this one. The Tigers overcame some sloppy play by Boyd, who finished with 304 passing yards but did not look like a Heisman hopeful for most of the game.

With injuries to its starting quarterback, running back, tight end and both wide receivers, Maryland (5-3, 1-3) was able to hang with Clemson for much of the afternoon. Levern Jacobs stepped up for the Terps with 158 receiving yards and a touchdown catch from Caleb Rowe (19-of-45, 282 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions).

The Tigers went at least 11 plays and no fewer than 57 yards on each of their first three drives, but settled for a field goal each time. Clinging to a 9-7 lead late in the second quarter, Clemson embarked on a seven-play, 58-yard march that Boyd capped with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Leggett with nine seconds to play in the half.

The third quarter featured three field goals, including a pair of 41-yarders by Maryland’s Brad Craddock, but Boyd essentially put away the game with a 5-yard scoring scamper about two minutes into the fourth. McDowell (30 carries, 161 yards) had rushing TDs of 3 and 45 yards in the game’s final eight minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clemson WR Sammy Watkins racked up 14 catches for 163 yards for the Tigers. ... The injured Terps starters included quarterback C.J. Brown, running back Brandon Ross and tight end Dave Stinebaugh. … Chandler Catanzaro kicked four field goals for Clemson, all from 31 yards or less.