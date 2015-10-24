EditorsNote: Update 1: write-thru

No. 6 Clemson trounces Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- With his team up by 42 points over Miami at halftime, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney kept his Tigers on the field for a few minutes before heading to the locker room.

Swinney said later he wanted to make sure they did not lose their focus in an atmosphere that had been somewhat “chippy” during pregame warmups.

They did not.

The sixth-ranked Tigers continued to roll over the final 30 minutes to a 58-0 victory over the unranked Hurricanes that improved them to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It was their biggest winning margin in over three decades, since an 82-24 rout of Wake Forest in their 1981 national championship season.

“Obviously an awesome win for our guys,” Swinney said. “A complete performance in all three phases. I‘m really proud of our team. It was just one of those games where it went all our way.”

At the same time, it was the worst loss for the Hurricanes in the history of their program, which started in 1925 and has recorded five national championships over the last 32 years. It was the first time they had been shutout since a 48-0 loss to Virginia in 2007 in the final game of their former Orange Bowl home. They fell to 4-3 for the year and 1-2 in conference play.

“We got beat from top to bottom,” Hurricanes coach Al Golden said. “They outplayed us, they outcoached us. I just told the team, that’s completely my responsibility for not getting them ready to play. They just beat us soundly, in every facet of the game, period.”

The Tigers crushed the Hurricanes with a running game that produced 397 yards rushing with running back Wayne Gallman leading all rushers with 118 yards on 22 carries. Meanwhile, their defense held Miami to just 53 on the ground and 93 passing.

The Hurricanes never could get anything going after losing starting quarterback Brad Kaaya, who went down with concussion symptoms following a sack for a second time by Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Kaaya went to the locker room midway through the second quarter and did not return. His status and that of wide receiver Rashawn Scott, also injured, for next week is uncertain.

Malik Rosier, a redshirt freshman, finished the game for the Hurricanes, completing only seven of his 22 pass attempts for just 42 yards.

The game could not have started any better for Clemson or worse for Miami.

The Tigers scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to take a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter and had 180 yards in total offense to just 70 by Miami at that point.

”We came out and executed, and we dominated from the get-go, Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson said.

“They had the fire,” Miami guard Joe Brown said. “They wanted to keep the undefeated string going. They came out of it with an edge, too. We came out with an edge, and you know, they just had it over us.”

Watson was 12-of-13 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown during that early stretch and also ripped off a 63-yard run to set up Clemson’s second score.

”I was just ready my keys,“ Watson said. ”It was a pull-read, so I pulled it and got what I can. I fell just a little short for a touchdown, but it felt good.

Miami had only 70 yards of offense by then and had turned the ball over on Kaaya’s second interception of the season. It came with the Hurricanes facing third-and-7 at Clemson’s 19-yard line on their deepest penetration of the game.

The Tigers did not let up after, scoring on an 84-yard drive on Watson’s 6-yard run with less than a minute in the second quarter, then getting a defensive score when cornerback Cordrea Tankersley returned an interception for a touchdown just seconds later.

Reserves played much of the second half for both teams.

NOTES: Miami QB Brad Kaaya completed 6 of 10 passes for 51 yards and had one interception for the day before leaving the game with a concussion. ... Clemson QB Deshaun Watson rushed for 98 yards and passed for 143 in completing 15 of 19 attempts before exiting the game midway through the third quarter. ... Tigers freshman QB Kelly Bryant rushed for two touchdowns, his first collegiate scores. ... TE Jordan Leggett’s 34-yard touchdown reception on Clemson’s opening drive was his team-leading sixth touchdown catch of the season.