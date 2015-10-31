Preview: Clemson at North Carolina State

No. 6 Clemson attempts to avoid looking ahead to a huge matchup next week when it visits North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers rolled over Miami (Fla.) 58-0 last week to start 7-0 for the fifth time in school history and extend their overall winning streak to 10; a home date with Florida State looms Nov. 7.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Wayne Gallman have led a Clemson squad that has averaged 38.4 points and stands second in the ACC in total offense (465.4 yards). N.C. State, which is second in the league in total defense, must find a way to contain the Tigers after they posted 135 points combined the last three games. The Wolfpack snapped a two-game slide with a 35-17 victory at Wake Forest last week as Matthew Dayes rushed for 205 yards and a pair of scores. N.C. State’s Jacoby Brissett, who has thrown just one interception in his last 10 games, was 4-for-22 through the air in a 41-0 loss at Clemson in 2014.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2 or ABC. LINE: Clemson -10

ABOUT CLEMSON (7-0, 4-0 ACC): Watson has completed 69.3 percent of his passes and stands second in the ACC in total offense while accounting for 18 touchdowns – 15 passing. Gallman is third in the league with 100.3 yards per contest, going over 100 in four of the last five games with six touchdowns overall. Artavis Scott is Watson’s top target with 40 receptions for 450 yards and tight end Jordan Leggett has caught six TDs while the Clemson allows 14.3 points per contest and stands second in rushing defense.

ABOUT N.C. STATE (5-2, 1-2): The Wolfpack scored on five plays of over 50 yards in last week’s victory and Dayes told reporters that is what their “high-powered offense” is capable of. N.C. State managed just 13 points in each of the previous two games, though, while averaging 249 yards and turning the ball over three times as Dayes was held to fewer than 70 yards in both. Brissett has completed 67 percent of his throws and registered 10 TD passes with Jaylen Samuels (34 catches, 355 yards, four scores) as his top threat.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Tigers have won the last three meetings – scoring 129 points combined – and 10 of the last 11 to lead the series 54-28-1.

2. The Wolfpack top the ACC in both kick return (503) and punt return yardage (316).

3. A victory would tie the 2000 and 2011 teams for the third best start to a season in Clemson history.

PREDICTION: Clemson 38, N.C. State 21