Watson helps Clemson get past N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A wild, offensive free-for-all proved to fit Clemson just fine.

Having quarterback Deshaun Watson on their side was a good thing for the Tigers, too.

Watson threw five touchdown passes as third-ranked Clemson fought off an upset bid by North Carolina State, winning 56-41 on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“We made enough plays to win,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “You got to give credit to the (offensive line). Those guys have been tremendous.”

Clemson (8-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) stayed in the race for a spot in the College Football Playoff and withstood an upset bid before its showdown next week with a one-loss Florida State team.

Clemson won back-to-back road games with big offense as it followed last week’s 58-0 drubbing of Miami. The Tigers have only one conference road assignment remaining.

“They tried to make it a haunted house up here,” Swinney said. “It isn’t always going to be beautiful. You have to find ways to win all different types of games. Winning back-to-back weeks on the road is a great sign of what’s inside our team.”

Three of Watson’s scoring tosses came during a 15-minute span bridging the two halves as the Tigers were on their way to rolling up 623 yards of total offense.

Watson, who also ran for a touchdown, threw for 383 yards, completing 23-of-30 passes. Running back Wayne Gallman rushed for 172 yards on 31 carries with a TD.

It was normal stuff for Watson.

“We just go out there and have fun,” Watson said.

Jacoby Brissett threw for three TDs and ran for another score for N.C. State (5-3, 1-3), which posted its largest point total in an ACC game this season. Brissett was 24 of 41 for 254 yards.

After pulling within 53-41 with 10:58 left, N.C. State was unsuccessful on an onside kick.

The Wolfpack’s last good chance was thwarted on an incomplete fourth-and-goal pass with 3:05 left.

“We didn’t make enough plays and they had a lot of big plays to hurt us,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “It was a special game environment and that means a lot to our team.”

Clemson, which trailed by a total of 6:30 the entire season entering the game, faced three different deficits for about seven minutes of the first half.

“We’re 8-0 and that’s all that matters,” Swinney said. “Our next goal is to win the division.”

The Tigers led 26-20 at halftime because of some efficient final-minute work.

After a missed N.C. State field goal, Clemson struck with two long passes for a two-play, 73-yard possession, capped by Watson’s 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Charone Peake to take the lead with 40 seconds left in the half.

“There are a lot of things we have to do better,” Doeren said. “We were aggressive and we gave ourselves a chance to win and not many people have done that against them.”

Each team scored two TDs before five minutes elapsed, and both squads had one of the ensuing extra-point kicks blocked.

The game’s first possession ended on Brissett’s 13-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-2 play. The extra-point kick was blocked by defensive end Kevin Dodd.

Watson ran 24 yards on a keeper for Clemson’s first points on the team’s first possession, which needed four plays to cover 57 yards.

N.C. State answered with freshman wide receiver Nyheim Hines’ 100-yard kickoff return.

Clemson pulled even on Watson’s 57-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Greg Huegel’s 29-yard field goal at the 3:29 mark of the first quarter gave Clemson a 16-13 lead and the margin doubled on his 41-yarder early in the second quarter.

But Brissett’s 40-yard touchdown pass to fullback Jaylen Samuels led to a 20-19 lead with 5:46 to play in the second quarter.

The 56-41 result was the same final score as N.C. State?s home loss to a then-undefeated Florida State team last year.

NOTES: It was homecoming at N.C. State. ... The Wolfpack has lost four consecutive games against top-10 foes, but won the three such assignments before that. ... Clemson has won its last 36 games against unranked opponents. ... WR Nyheim Hines’ kickoff return for a touchdown marked the third 100-yard return in N.C. State history, all in an eight-season span. Four of the Wolfpack’s 10 all-time kickoff returns of more than 95 yards have come vs. Clemson. ... RB Matt Dayes of N.C. State has rushed for 100 or more yards in five games this season, but he didn’t play in the second half Saturday because of a lower-body injury. He had 72 yards on nine first-half carries. ... This was the only home game for N.C. State during a five-game stretch. The Wolfpack visits Boston College next week.