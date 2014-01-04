Clemson upsets Ohio State in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Quarterback Tajh Boyd and wide receiver Sammy Watkins couldn’t be stopped.

Quarterback Braxton Miller, after a strong start, was stopped when it mattered most.

That, in essence was the story of the Orange Bowl game, a wild 40-35 upset win for the No. 12 Clemson Tigers over the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes Friday night at Sun Life Stadium.

A senior playing his final college game, Boyd completed 30 of 39 passes for 370 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran 20 times for 127 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown run up the middle that was the longest of his career.

Watkins, a junior from near-by Fort Myers, Fla., was named the game’s MVP after he caught 16 passes and set an Orange Bowl receiving record with 227 yards. He also scored two touchdowns.

“When you have a guy that has that much vertical speed, he is tough to defend,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said of Watkins. “I don’t know all the receivers in the country, but I would doubt there are any better than him.”

Watkins said Friday night’s performance was easily explained.

“Tajh and I have been together for three years,” he said. “We have great chemistry.”

Clemson improved to 11-2 for the second straight season, which is the most wins in any two-year period in school history.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said he was proud of his team, especially after they took a 70-33 loss to West Virginia three years ago in the Orange Bowl.

”You don’t luck up and get to BCS games -- you earn your way there,“ he said. ”Two years ago, it was probably unthinkable for most people after that butt-whipping we took (against West Virginia) that we would be 22-4 since that night.

“Five years ago (when he took the Clemson job), I didn’t have much of a resume, and it wasn’t very sexy to come to Clemson. These guys believed in me, starting with Tajh Boyd. I sat at his kitchen table in Virginia. I told him if you believe in me, we will change Clemson. All these seniors changed Clemson.”

Friday’s winning touchdown was a five-yard toss from Boyd to tight end Stanton Beckinger with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion pass failed.

Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller was sacked -- with a lost fumble -- and intercepted on the Buckeyes’ final two possessions.

OSU (12-2) and Clemson traded touchdowns early in the third quarter. The Buckeyes converted a fourth-and-one play with a 31-yard gain by running back Carlos Hyde. On the next play, Hyde ran one yard for a touchdown.

Clemson capitalized on a fumble by punt returner Philly Brown, which was recovered by safety Robert Smith at the OSU 33. Three plays later, Watkins went up and grabbed a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Another OSU turnover -- this time an interception by safety Jayron Kearse -- paved the way for Clemson to take a 34-29 third-quarter lead on a sensational three-yard touchdown grab by wide receiver Martavis Bryant. He overcame pass interference against OSU cornerback Armani Reeves and still made the juggling catch.

Reeves, starting in place of Bradley Roby, who was out with a knee injury, was beaten by Bryant for two touchdowns on the night.

Ohio State went up 35-34 on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Miller to Hyde. Miller took a hit on the play and was removed from the game, although he did return. Backup quarterback Kenny Guiton threw an incomplete pass on the try for a two-point conversion.

“He got hit on his shoulder, but he is a fighter,” Meyer said of Miller. “I asked him (if he wanted to stay out), but he said he was ready to go.”

One of the keys for Clemson in the first half was its ability to overcome an odd, 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive by Ohio State.

Clemson sacked Miller and seemingly forced a punt on fourth and 23. But defensive end Vic Beasley, who got the sack and made a gesture that appeared to suggest he had a Superman outfit on underneath, was whistled for unsportsmanlike penalty.

That gave Ohio State a first down. Later in the drive, faced with a fourth and two at the Clemson 49, up-back Jeff Heuerman took the punt snap and ran six yards for another first down, which led to Miller’s 33-yard touchdown run.

Clemson, though, needed just 48 seconds to respond, driving 75 yards on four plays, capped by Boyd’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Watkins, who beat freshman safety Vonn Bell. Boyd made that throw despite ending up on the turf after a hard hit by defensive end Joey Bosa.

Ohio State pulled to within 14-9 when Boyd was flagged in the end zone for intentional grounding. Bosa, who again pressured Boyd, was credited with the safety.

Clemson went up 20-9 on a three-yard touchdown pass to Bryant. The extra-point try was no good.

Ohio State rallied when Miller passed 57 yards for a touchdown to Heuerman. The Buckeyes went into halftime leading 22-20 when Miller scored on a three-yard run up the middle with 12 seconds left in the second quarter.

NOTES: Clemson hadn’t blocked a kick all season until Friday. ... Game-time temperature was a cool -- for Miami -- 62 degrees. ... Entering the bowls, Ohio State’s Braxton Miller and Carlos Hyde were the most productive QB-RB combo in the nation this season with 2,441 yards and 24 touchdowns rushing. ... Clemson’s defense led the nation in tackles for losses. ... Ohio State starting DE Noah Spence served the first of a three-game suspension for violating an unspecified conference rule.