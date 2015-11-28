Preview: Clemson at South Carolina

South Carolina has hit its lowest point in years, but the Gamecocks hope to salvage something from a lost season when they host bitter rival Clemson on Saturday. The Gamecocks have lost four straight, including an embarrassing defeat against FCS opponent The Citadel last week, but they can erase many bad memories by playing spoiler to the top-ranked Tigers.

Clemson retained the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings this week after breezing to a 33-13 win over Wake Forest. The Tigers have won 14 straight dating to last season — the longest active streak in the nation — including a 35-17 home victory over South Carolina last November that ended a five-game skid against the Gamecocks. “This is one you carry all year long,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. “Our guys understand. They get it. Just lose it, and you’ll realize how special it is.” The latest installment carries a bit more weight for the Tigers, who can virtually clinch a spot in the national semifinals with a win Saturday and a victory over North Carolina in the ACC championship game.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Clemson -17

ABOUT CLEMSON (11-0): The Tigers boast one of the most balanced teams in the nation, ranking fifth in total defense (278.2 yards per game) and 14th in total offense (501.4). Star quarterback Deshaun Watson (2,944 passing yards, 26 TDs, 10 INTs) continues to develop as a passer and can hurt defenses with his legs, having racked up 642 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. The Tigers are coming off one of their most dominant defensive efforts of the season after holding Wake Forest to 152 total yards and have forced nine turnovers in their past five games and 20 this season.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (3-8): The Gamecocks have lost five of six under interim coach Shawn Elliott since Steve Spurrier abruptly resigned last month, and last week’s loss especially hurt. South Carolina gave up 350 rushing yards to the Bulldogs, the third time this season they have given up 300 or more yards on the ground. Among the few bright spots was the play of quarterback Perry Orth, who was 28-of-43 for 367 yards and a touchdown and connected with Pharoh Cooper 11 times for 191 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Tigers have won seven consecutive games by double digits, matching the longest streak in program history.

2. Clemson WR Deon Cain has caught a touchdown pass in four straight games, joining Sammy Watkins as the only freshmen in program history to do so.

3. South Carolina had won 22 consecutive home nonconference games before last week’s loss.

PREDICTION: Clemson 34, South Carolina 17