Preview: Clemson at Syracuse

Syracuse has proved to be a difficult place to play for opposing quarterbacks lately, but the talented Tajh Boyd looks to buck the trend when No. 4 Clemson visits the Orange on Saturday. Boyd has thrown nine touchdown passes without an interception in four consecutive wins for the Tigers, while Syracuse has posted two straight victories going into its first-ever ACC game. The Orange beat standout quarterbacks Geno Smith of West Virginia in 2011 and Louisville’s Teddy Bridgewater last year at the Carrier Dome.

Boyd leads an offense that averages 491.8 yards and 43 points, supported by dangerous wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Clemson makes its first appearance in New York State since 1952, when it played Fordham, as it takes on a Syracuse team which has won six straight at home. Sophomore quarterback Terrel Hunt completed 31-of-39 passes in the last two games as the Orange recorded a combined 106 points in wins over Wagner and Tulane.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Clemson -13.5.

ABOUT CLEMSON (4-0, 2-0 ACC): Watkins has registered at least 96 yards receiving in three of four games and leads all active ACC players with 2,282 in his career. Roderick McDowell, who rushed for 132 yards in a victory over No. 6 Georgia, is questionable with an ankle injury as the Tigers have run for eight scores – four by Boyd. Defensive end Vic Beasley boasts six sacks - three against North Carolina State - to lead a defense that is ranked 25th in the nation in average points against.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (2-2): Hunt steps way up in class against the Tigers, who have yielded an average of 213.3 yards through the air, after throwing for 446 and seven touchdowns in two victories. The Orange, who won the 700th game in the program’s history last week, must run the ball well with Jerome Smith (six TDs) and others. Ashton Broyld leads 17 different receivers with 19 catches for Syracuse, which allowed a total of 44 points in losses to Penn State and Northwestern.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson has won 12 straight games against unranked teams by double digits.

2. Syracuse WR Jarrod West has caught at least one pass in 18 straight games and needs 50 yards for 1,000 in his career.

3. The only other meeting between the schools was in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 1, 1996, when Donovan McNabb led the Orange to a 41-0 victory.

PREDICTION: Clemson 31, Syracuse 14