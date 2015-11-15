Top-ranked Clemson struggles to beat Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Quarterback Deshaun Watson continued to make his case for the Heisman Trophy, but Clemson may have lost its stranglehold on the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after posting a hard-fought 37-27 victory over Syracuse on Saturday at the Carrier Dome.

The Tigers (10-0, 7-0 ACC) stretched their winning streak to 13 games, the second-longest in the nation behind defending national champion Ohio State (23). Clemson, though, could drop in the playoff rankings after failing to dominate Syracuse (3-7, 1-5), which has lost seven consecutive games and counts Wake Forest as its most impressive win.

“Listen, it’s not a beauty pageant,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “If it was a beauty pageant, maybe it was ugly to some people and we might have gotten voted down. But it ain’t a beauty pageant, it’s a football game, and you need one more point than the opponent.”

Watson, a sophomore, completed 34 of 47 pass attempts for 360 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 101 yards on 13 carries. Wide receivers Charone Peake (seven receptions for a career-high 120 yards and one touchdown) and Artavis Scott (a career-high 12 catches for 73 yards) combined for 19 receptions.

“I don’t go into a game thinking I‘m going to play one half, I go into the game thinking I‘m going to play four quarters,” Watson said when asked about the surprisingly close game. “Syracuse fought hard and gave us a game. It’s hard to win at this level.”

The Tigers gained 566 yards in total offense - setting a school record with their sixth consecutive game with 500 or more yards - but hurt themselves with three turnovers and costly penalties.

“We had a lot of mistakes, penalties and turnovers and little things that were stopping us,” Watson said. “We’ll get back Monday and correct those mistakes and protect the ball more and we’ll do just fine.”

Led by walk-on back-up quarterback Zack Mahoney, who started in place of injured starter Eric Dungey, the Orange pulled within a touchdown midway through the third quarter following an eight-play, 97-yard drive. On third-and-11 from its own 2, the Orange converted on Mahoney’s 28-yard pass over the middle to wide receiver Steve Ishmael. That led to Mahoney’s second touchdown of the game on a 12-yard keeper that made it 31-24.

Watson tossed an interception to Orange cornerback Juwan Dowels on Clemson’s next possession - his first pick in four games. The Orange could not score after the turnover and the Tigers drove for kicker Greg Huegel’s 31-yard field goal that made it 34-24 early in the fourth quarter.

Syracuse came right back on running back George Morris’ 51-yard run that set up Cole Murphy’s 24-yard field goal that sliced the Tigers’ lead to 34-27. But Watson’s 39-yard scramble set up Huegel’s third field goal, a 42-yarder that boosted Clemson’s lead back to 37-27. Huegel is now 15-for-15 on field-goal attempts in ACC play.

“It’s tough to swallow,” said Syracuse running back George Morris III, who led the Orange offense with 89 yards on 14 carries. “But we didn’t give up and we stayed together and we tried to fight to the very end.”

Clemson led 14-0 two minutes into the game, but found itself in a 14-14 stalemate late in the first quarter. After Syracuse’s game-tying touchdown with 3:34 remaining in the opening period, the Tigers outscored the Orange 17-3 the rest of the half and led 31-17 at intermission.

Watson’s 64-yard pass to Peake on Clemson’s first play from scrimmage set up running back Wayne Gallman’s 11-yard touchdown run. After Tigers defensive end Kevin Dodd recovered a fumble on Syracuse’s first offensive play, Watson capped a 25-yard scoring drive with a 3-yard touchdown plunge that made it 14-0 with 13:01 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers lost two fumbles on their next two possessions, the first leading to Orange hybrid back Ervin Phillips’ 28-yard touchdown run and the second leading to a 48-yard field-goal attempt that was blocked by Clemson’s Jayron Kearse. Syracuse forced a punt following the block and Orange running back Jordan Fredericks scampered 42 yards to set up Mahoney’s 10-yard touchdown run that tied the score at 14.

“You can’t spot the No. 1 team in the country 14 points in the first two minutes of the game,” Syracuse coach Scott Shafer said. “We were disappointed in that, but once we washed that off ourselves, I thought our kids played extremely hard and we played effective football.”

Clemson struck back with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Watson’s 4-yard touchdown toss to Peake, and a 40-yard touchdown strike from Watson to Deon Cain that boosted the Tigers’ lead to 28-14 with 12:54 left in the first half. The teams then traded field goals - a 48-yarder by Murphy that was set up by a pass interference penalty on a fake punt, and a 38-yarder by Huegel.

Clemson, which has already clinched the ACC’s Atlantic Division title, finishes its regular season at home versus Wake Forest and at South Carolina before the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 5 - most likely against North Carolina.

“We didn’t play Clemson defense tonight. We made some mistakes that we can’t make and I‘m disappointed in how we played on that side of the ball,” Swinney said about his defense that yielded 242 rushing yards. “But at the end of the day, we played well enough to win and we got enough stops when we had to have them.”

NOTES: With Saturday’s win, Clemson became the 15th school in college football history with at least 10 victories in five consecutive seasons. ... Syracuse is 1-10 against the No. 1 team in the country, with its only win against Nebraska in 1984 at the Carrier Dome. ... With 66 yards Saturday, Gallman pushed his season total to 1,043 - 302 shy of Clemson’s all-time single-season record set by Raymond Priester in 1996. ... Fresh off of his victory over the New York Jets Thursday night, Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan was at the Carrier Dome Saturday to watch his son, Seth, a wide receiver for the Tigers. ... Syracuse punter Riley Dixon’s outstanding and entertaining season has landed him on the list of 10 finalists for the Ray Guy Award presented to the nation’s best punter. In addition to ranking 14th in the country in net punting entering Saturday’s game (40.38 yards per kick), Dixon has converted three special teams fakes for first downs.