No. 8 Clemson 59, Virginia 10: Tajh Boyd passed for 377 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to become the ACC’s all-time touchdown producer as the Tigers’ quick-strike offense broke loose against the host Cavaliers.

Sammy Watkins had eight receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Clemson (8-1, 6-1 ACC), No. 8 in the latest BCS rankings. Roderick McDowell rushed for 70 yards and a TD and added three catches for 37 yards and another score as the Tigers gained 610 yards of total offense.

David Watford was 16-of-35 for 130 yards and an interception and ran for a 6-yard score as Virginia (2-7, 0-5) lost its sixth in a row. Kevin Parks gained 82 yards on the ground for the Cavaliers, who were held to 277 total yards.

After struggling to finish drives their previous two games, the Tigers scored five touchdowns in the first half - with no drive lasting longer than 2:12. Boyd, who completed his first nine attempts, threw scoring passes to Watkins and McDowell and ran in from a yard out with 13 seconds remaining for a 35-7 lead at the break.

Boyd, who went 24-of-29, found Watkins again on a 96-yard bomb less than five minutes into the third quarter before taking a seat for the remainder of the game. Chad Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, was one of Boyd’s replacements and had a 38-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boyd has accounted for 116 touchdowns (93 passing, 23 rushing), surpassing North Carolina State’s Philip Rivers (112) for the conference record. ... Virginia S Anthony Harris made his nation-leading sixth interception on the last play of the first quarter. … Clemson RB C.J. Davidson ran for 23 yards and a score before taking a shot to his knee in the third quarter.