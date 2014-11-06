Preview: Clemson at Wake Forest

Wake Forest is winless in the ACC and having some trouble scoring points since moving into conference play. The Demon Deacons hope to solve their offensive problems and play a role in the race at the top of the conference when they host No. 19 Clemson on Thursday. The Tigers are winners of five straight thanks in large part to a defense that has allowed an average of nine points in the last four contests.

That Clemson defense is taking on a Wake Forest rushing attack that ranks last among 128 FBS teams with an average of 34.5 yards on the ground and a scoring offense sitting at 125th with an average of 14.8 points. “We aren’t as strong or as physical as we need to be,” Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson told reporters. “We’re very young in a lot of our linemen positions, but that is part of a rebuild. We will get a little stronger every year.” Wake Forest was crushed 56-7 at Clemson last season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Clemson -19.5.

ABOUT CLEMSON (6-2, 5-1 ACC): The Tigers are hanging in second place in the Atlantic Division, waiting around in case No. 2 Florida State implodes down the stretch and opens up a spot in the ACC title game. Clemson has been less explosive on offense in three games under quarterback Cole Stoudt, who took over for freshman Deshaun Watson (hand) against Louisville on Oct. 11, but the defense is making up the difference as it held Syracuse to 170 total yards in a 16-6 win on Oct. 25. “As long as we have one more point than the opponent, that’s all that matters,” coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. “We got it done.”

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (2-6, 0-4): The 23-17 home loss to Boston College on Oct. 25 marked the Demon Deacons’ highest-scoring effort since a 24-21 win over Army on Sept. 20, which matched their best output of the season. Freshman quarterback John Wolford has one touchdown pass and six interceptions in conference play and gets little help from a ground game that totaled 19 yards in the loss to Boston College. “We’ve got a lot of things to clean up,” Clawson told reporters. “We’re early in this process, and if we can establish effort as a starting point, then we are headed in the right direction.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson has had a winning streak of at least six games in each of the last three seasons.

2. Demon Deacons K Mike Weaver is 9-for-9 on field-goal attempts this campaign.

3. Watson, who is second nationally in passing efficiency, returned to practice last week but is doubtful to play Thursday.

PREDICTION: Clemson 31, Wake Forest 13