No. 19 Clemson 34, Wake Forest 20: Cole Stoudt threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers took over in the fourth quarter to knock off the host Demon Deacons.

Wayne Gallman ran for 106 yards and a touchdown and added 43 yards and a score receiving for Clemson (7-2, 6-1 ACC), which has won six straight. Artavis Scott racked up 122 receiving yards and two scores and the defense took over down the stretch for the Tigers.

John Wolford struggled to 11-of-29 for 88 yards and two touchdowns as Wake Forest (2-7, 0-5) dropped its fifth consecutive game. Cam Serigne hauled in both scores but the Demon Deacons were held to 119 total yards.

Wake Forest knotted it at 20 on a 31-yard field goal with 11:08 left, but Clemson needed only one play to retake the lead as Stoudt flipped a short pass to Scott and watched him break to the right and race up the sideline for a 68-yard TD. Gallman broke up the middle for a 30-yard score on the Tigers’ next drive and the Demon Deacons failed to record a first down on any of their final three possessions.

A sloppy first half led to a 17-17 deadlock at the break as Wake Forest scored following an interception in the first quarter and took advantage of a muffed punt to set up Wolford’s second TD pass to Serigne in the second. The Demon Deacons were stopped on fourth down in their own territory before Stoudt found Gallman for an 18-yard score, and Stoudt’s 4-yard TD to Scott gave Clemson a 17-14 cushion with 27 seconds left before a pass interference and a personal foul set Wake Forest up for a tying field goal on an untimed down.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clemson S Robert Smith was ejected with 14:37 left in the game for targeting on Serigne. … Scott’s go-ahead score marked the longest play the Wake Forest defense has allowed this season. … The Demon Deacons, who entered the night last among FBS teams in rushing average at 34.5 yards, managed seven yards, including five sacks for a loss of 41 yards.