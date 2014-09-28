FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coastal Carolina 31, Elon 3
September 28, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Coastal Carolina 31, Elon 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Coastal Carolina 31, Elon 3: AlexRoss threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns to help the hostChanticleers remain unbeaten with an easy victory over the Phoenix.Ross was 34-of-47 and also ledCoastal Carolina (5-0) with 88 yards rushing and a score. De‘AngeloHenderson rushed 10 times for 66 yards and a score and caught eightpasses for 90 yards while Bruce Mapp had eight catches for 77 yardsand a pair of touchdowns.

Mike Quinn was 20-of-37 for 232yards for Elon (1-3), finding Kierre Brown five times for 125 yards.B.J. Bennett had 54 yards rushing for the Phoenix, who finished with92 yards on the ground as a team.

The Chanticleers scored the onlytouchdown of the first half when Henderson went in from nine yardsout midway through the first quarter, capping a three-play, 62-yarddrive. The score remained that way until Alex Catron connected on a29-yard field goal with 13 seconds to play in the half to giveCoastal Carolina a 10-point halftime advantage.

The Phoenix finally got on thescoreboard early in the third when John Gallagher kicked a 19-yardfield goal to cut the Chanticleers’ advantage to seven, but CoastalCarolina responded with a 10-yard scoring strike from Ross to Mapp toincrease the advantage to 14 at the end of the third. TheChanticleers ended all doubt when Ross ran for a 24-yard score in thefirst minute of the fourth, then added to the final margin on Ross‘10-yard pass to Mapp with under six minutes to play.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
