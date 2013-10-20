FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coastal Carolina 55, Liberty 52 (2 OT)
#Intel
October 20, 2013 / 12:06 AM / in 4 years

Coastal Carolina 55, Liberty 52 (2 OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGED time of tying touchdown to 46 seconds left in Para 5)

Coastal Carolina 55, Liberty 52 (2 OT): Lorenzo Taliaferro ran for four touchdowns as the visiting Chanticleers rallied from 19 points down in the second half and ended it on a blocked field-goal attempt in the second overtime.

Taliaferro rushed for 151 yards, including 7 yards on a touchdown run in the first overtime, and teammate Alex Ross threw for 294 yards and three scores – two to Matt Hazel. Alex Catron’s 35-yard field goal proved to be the winning points in the second overtime for Coastal Carolina (7-0, 2-0 Big South), ranked fourth in FCS.

Josh Woodrum completed 29-of-41 for 382 yards and three touchdowns to lead Liberty (3-4, 0-1), which saw its 18-game win streak in Big South home games end. Desmond Rice rushed for 170 yards and three scores, including a 25-yard gallop in the first overtime, and Gabe Henderson registered nine receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown for the Flames.

Ross connected with Hazel (nine catches, 147 yards) for a 34-yard scoring strike only 1:03 into the second quarter to bring Coastal Carolina within 14-13. Woodrum responded with touchdown passes to Brandon Apon and Nicky Fualaau and the Flames built a 28-16 halftime advantage and led by as much as 42-23 late in the third quarter.

Hazel caught a 13-yard scoring strike with two seconds left in the third quarter and Taliaferro’s 9-yard touchdown run with 8:42 left pulled the Chanticleers within 42-37. After a 22-yard John Lunsford field goal, Ross hit Thomas Pauciello for a 15-yard touchdown with 46 seconds left and Bruce Mapp for the two-point conversion to send the game to overtime.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
