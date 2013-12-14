Preview: Coastal Carolina at North Dakota State

Top-ranked North Dakota State finds itself in the FCS quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive year, and also finds itself in the market for a new coach. The Bison host Coastal Carolina on Saturday in the Elite Eight knowing whenever their season ends, so too will the tenure of coach Craig Bohl, who accepted the Wyoming job on Sunday and has directed North Dakota State to 101 wins in 11 seasons and back-to-back FCS national championships. Coastal Carolina looks to spring a second-consecutive upset after shocking fourth-ranked Montana last week.

The Chanticleers’ best shot to end the Bison’s season hangs on cranking up their third-ranked scoring offense against a North Dakota State defense that is first nationally in scoring defense, second in total defense and third in rushing defense. Both teams like to throw the ball with Coastal Carolina quarterback Alex Ross (2,335 yards) and North Dakota State quarterback Brock Jensen passing for a combined 53 touchdowns. Experience is on the Bison’s side as the Chanticleers have never advanced to the quarterfinals.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: N/A

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA (12-2, 4-1 Big South): Ross sparked the upset at Montana with a career-high 123 rushing yards while completing 16-of-21 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro anchors the rushing attack, running for a Big South-record 26 touchdowns this season and finishing Saturday with 104 yards and a pair of scores. Linebacker Quinn Backus holds the school record for tackles in a season and career, recording 10 tackles last week.

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA STATE (12-0, 8-0 MVC): Jensen is the focal point of the Bison’s offense, and is one of three active FCS players with 5,000 passing yards (8,130) and 1,000 rushing yards (1,115). Running backs Sam Ojuri (1,077 yards) and John Crockett (947 yards) provide plenty of power in the backfield, while receiver Zach Vraa needs 14 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. North Dakota State leads the nation in time of possession, third-down conversions, third-down defense and kickoff returns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Bison have won 21 in a row, the longest winning streak in the nation, and have won 12 straight at home.

2. Crockett needs 53 yards to give the Bison two running backs with 1,000-plus rushing yards for the third consecutive season.

3. The teams have never met.

PREDICTION: North Dakota State 37, Coastal Carolina 17