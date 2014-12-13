Preview: Coastal Carolina at North Dakota State

Second-seeded North Dakota State won’t dwell on the past as it prepares for Saturday’s FCS quarterfinal against visiting Coastal Carolina. The Bison, who beat a road-weary Chanticleers squad in last year’s quarterfinals on the way to their third straight national title, squeaked by rival South Dakota State last week with a late touchdown. “Survive and advance and you have to turn the page, no matter what,” Bison first-year coach Chris Klieman told the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead earlier this week. “We’re fortunate we have so many veteran guys on this team that will make sure these guys flip the page.”

North Dakota State has won 21 straight home games, while seventh-seeded Coastal Carolina set a Big South Conference record by capturing seven road contests. The Chanticleers had a shorter road to this year’s quarterfinal - a bye and a home game - and don’t expect to be outmatched like they were in last year’s 48-18 loss. “We’re thinking about it now,” coach Joe Moglia said. “And the only advantage is that we’re in a little better mental state and physical state.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: None.

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA (12-1): Big South Offensive Player of the Year Alex Ross has thrown for 3,192 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions while three-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year Quinn Backus led the league with 119 tackles. De‘Angelo Henderson has rushed for 1,391 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Chanticleers, who are seeking their first semifinal appearance. Coastal Carolina is allowing 18.1 points and 381.4 yards but gave up 402 passing yards in last week’s win against Richmond.

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA STATE (12-1): Carson Wentz has completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,522 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions to lead the Bison to their fifth consecutive quarterfinal. Leading receiver Zach Vraa (39 catches, 580 yards, four TDs) is doubtful after a hamstring injury while John Crockett (1,550 rushing yards, 15 TDs) needs 111 yards to move into second place on the school’s career list. Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Emanuel is ranked second in FCS with 16.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss while the Bison are allowing 12.5 points.

EXTRA POINTS

1. North Dakota State K Adam Keller has made a school-record 25 field goals and needs three more to break the FCS single-season mark set this year by Northern Iowa’s Michael Schmadeke (27).

2. Emanuel could become the Bison punter if P Ben LeCompte (ranked second at 45.3 yards per punt) can’t play because of a right leg injury.

3. Backus, who became the first player to lead the Big South in tackles for three straight years, is ranked 16th on the FCS career tackles list (433).

PREDICTION: North Dakota State 30, Coastal Carolina 20