North Dakota State 48, Coastal Carolina 14
December 14, 2013 / 8:27 PM / 4 years ago

North Dakota State 48, Coastal Carolina 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Will update with North Dakota State opponent)

North Dakota State 48, Coastal Carolina 14: Brock Jensen and Sam Ojuri each rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns as the host Bison rolled to their 22nd consecutive victory and a berth in the FCS semifinals.

Two-time defending national champion North Dakota State (13-0), which will play New Hampshire or Southeastern Louisiana in the semifinals, raced to a 17-0 lead after one quarter and scored two more touchdowns in the second to take control. Ojuri rushed for 117 of his 162 yards in the first half and Jensen added 75 yards rushing while completing 14-of-21 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chanticleers (12-3), who brought the nation’s No. 3 scoring offense into their first quarterfinals appearance, were held to 281 yards. Alex Ross completed 13-of-26 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

Ojuri broke loose on a 73-yard touchdown run down the right sideline with 6:16 left in the opening quarter and Jensen’s 10-yard scamper 2:38 later staked the Bison to a 17-0 advantage. Jensen scored on a 1-yard run with 9:23 left in the first half and Ojuri’s 4-yard run with 2:46 remaining made it 31-0.

Coastal Carolina got on the scoreboard on Lorenzo Taliaferro’s 3-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds left before halftime and Ross’ 20-yard TD pass to Matt Hazel with 8:17 left in the third quarter pulled the Chanticleers within 34-14. But Jensen fired a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Zach Vraa (31 yards) and Kevin Vaadeland (2).

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vraa finished with 78 yards receiving to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the season. … North Dakota State has won 13 games in a row at home. … Hazel caught eight passes for 91 yards.

