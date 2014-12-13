(Updated: UPDATES opponent in graph 2)

North Dakota State 39, Coastal Carolina 32: John Crockett rushed for a career-high 227 yards and the game-winning touchdown as the second-seeded Bison extended their home win streak to 22 games with a FCS quarterfinal victory.

Carson Wentz went 11-of-17 for 173 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another for three-time defending national champion North Dakota State (13-1), which hosts Sam Houston in next weekend’s semifinals. Crockett added a 70-yard touchdown on the opening drive and broke the school’s single-season rushing record in the fourth quarter.

Alex Ross went 11-of-24 for 197 yards and rushed for a pair of scores for Coastal Carolina (12-2). De‘Angelo Henderson rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown and Bruce Mapp had four catches for 81 yards before leaving the game with a third-quarter injury.

Wentz hit tight end Kevin Vaadeland for a 20-yard score for a 14-3 lead with 6:31 left in the first quarter before Ross scored on a 4-yard run and the Chanticleers’ Devin Brown tied it at 17 with a 98-yard kickoff return with 7:53 left in the first half. Luke Albers’ 21-yard TD catch with 5:20 left helped the Bison to a 24-20 halftime lead and Wentz scored from 2 yards out early in the third quarter.

The Chanticleers scored on back-to-back possessions - on Ross’ 4-yard run and Henderson’s 2-yard run - for a 32-31 lead early in the fourth. Crockett, who has 1,754 yards this season, broke free for a 45-yard score with 9:28 left and the Bison stopped the Chanticleers’ final two possessions to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brown’s three career kickoff returns for TDs rank as the three longest scoring plays in Coastal Carolina history. ... Crockett (4,069) became the second Bison player with 4,000 career rushing yards and trails Lamar Gordon (4,696) for the school record. ... Henderson is 7-of-7 on fourth-down attempts this year, including a conversion on fourth-and-2 to set up Ross’ first score.