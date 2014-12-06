FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coastal Carolina 36, Richmond 15
December 6, 2014

Coastal Carolina 36, Richmond 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Coastal Carolina 36, Richmond 15: Alex Ross passed for one touchdown and ran for another to lead the host Chanticleers into the FCS quarterfinals.

De‘Angelo Henderson rushed for 134 yards and a score as Coastal Carolina (12-1) bounced back from a 15-14 loss to Liberty in the regular-season finale that spoiled its perfect record. Ross threw for 171 yards and rushed for 52, capping a 22-point third quarter with a 1-yard run to send the seventh-seeded Chanticleers into a matchup with either North Dakota State or South Dakota State.

Michael Strauss finished 27-of-53 for 402 yards with a pair of TDs and two interceptions for the Spiders (9-5), who mauled Morgan State 46-24 in their playoff opener. Brian Brown had eight catches for 181 yards and two scoring passes and Reggie Diggs added eight receptions for 140 yards.

Leading 6-0 courtesy of two field goals from Alex Catron, Coastal Carolina put together an 11-play, 58-yard drive culminating with Ross’ 13-yard pass to tight end Craig Weick with 33 seconds left in the first half to take a 14-0 lead into the break. Andre Johnson extended the lead on a 9-yard TD run less than three minutes into the third quarter and it appeared the rout was on.

Richmond answered 62 seconds later on Strauss’ 76-yard scoring strike to Brown and the subsequent two-point conversion sliced the deficit to 13. The Chanticleers came right back when Henderson spun out of a tackle at midfield and raced 50 yards to the end zone before Ross’ short TD run made it 36-8 after three quarters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
