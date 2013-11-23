Preview: Coastal Carolina at South Carolina

South Carolina’s big rivalry contest against Clemson looms on Nov. 30, but first the No. 11 Gamecocks look to defeat another in-state opponent when they host Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Gamecocks are vying for a 10-win season and can’t afford a stumble against the Chanticleers, ranked seventh in the FCS Coaches Poll. Coastal Carolina is strong offensively, but has a leaky defense that the Gamecocks should be able to expose.

South Carolina standout running back Mike Davis may be held out with an ankle injury and Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier has already indicated that backup Shon Carson will draw the start. Davis has rushed for 1,112 yards and 10 scores and also is South Carolina’s second-leading receiver with 30 catches. “You can’t stand up and let about three guys take shots at you and that’s how he got hurt,” Spurrier said. “So we’re trying to get him to get low and don’t take those hits.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: No line

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA (10-1): The Chanticleers average 45.5 points and 512.5 yards and have committed just nine turnovers (six interceptions, three fumbles). Lorenzo Taliaferro is one of the top backs at the FCS level and has rushed for 1,466 yards and 23 touchdowns, while quarterback Alex Ross has thrown for 2,282 yards and 17 touchdowns. Defensively, Coastal Carolina allows 25.5 points and 417.1 yards and is led by linebacker Quinn Backus (108 tackles, three interceptions).

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (8-2): Carson was terrific with a career-best 102 rushing yards against Florida last Saturday and is averaging 4.6 yards on 47 carries. Quarterback Connor Shaw doesn’t make mistakes and has 19 touchdown passes against just one interception. Defensive end Kelcy Quarles has posted a team-best seven sacks while the more heralded Jadeveon Clowney has just two sacks and 8.5 tackles for losses after receiving preseason hype as the rare defensive Heisman Trophy candidate.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This is the first meeting between the two schools who are located approximately 130 miles apart.

2. Clowney has 23 career sacks, six shy of the school mark held by Eric Norwood (2006-09).

3. Coastal Carolina’s lone loss came against Charleston Southern – 31-26 on Nov. 9.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 34, Coastal Carolina 23