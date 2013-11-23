No. 11 South Carolina 70, Coastal Carolina 10: Dylan Thompson passed for two touchdowns and rushed for one as the Gamecocks routed the visiting Chanticleers.

Connor Shaw passed for one score and rushed for another as South Carolina (9-2) racked up 639 total yards against the FCS opponent. Brandon Wilds rushed for two touchdowns and Pharoh Cooper rushed for a 71-yard touchdown and also had a scoring reception.

Coastal Carolina (10-2) scored its lone touchdown on Alex Ross’ 1-yard scoring pass to Lorenzo Taliaferro. The Chanticleers totaled 294 yards and were 4-for-16 on third downs.

The Gamecocks scored 28 first-quarter points to seize control with Thompson’s 34-yard pass to Nick Jones capping the flurry. Cooper caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Thompson and Wilds added a 1-yard run to make it 42-0 midway through the second quarter.

Taliaferro’s scoring reception with 3:23 left in the half got Coastal Carolina on the board. Thompson scored on a 9-yard run early in the third quarter as South Carolina continued the assault.

GAME NOTEBOOK: South Carolina 1,000-yard back Mike Davis sat out with an ankle injury. … The Gamecocks accumulated 352 rushing yards – led by 103 from Jamari Smith. … Taliaferro, one of the top FCS backs in the nation, had only 21 yards on 10 carries.