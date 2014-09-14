(Updated: CORRECTS score from “10-0” to “9-0” in graph 4)

Coastal Carolina 30, South Carolina State 3: De‘Angelo Henderson rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns to power the host Chanticleers to a rout of the Bulldogs.

Alex Ross finished 15-of-21 for 141 yards and added 26 yards and a score on the ground for Coastal Carolina (3-0). The Chanticleers were outgained 370-352 but forced three turnovers and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Jalen Simmons rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries and Taquan West had six receptions for 83 yards to pace the Bulldogs, who have not scored an offensive touchdown against an FBS or FCS team since last year’s season finale against Furman. Adrian Kollock Jr. was 15-of-26 for 227 yards with an interception for South Carolina State (1-2).

The Chanticleers scored on their first two possessions, getting a 6-yard TD run from Henderson and a 41-yard field goal from Alex Catron for a 9-0 lead. The Bulldogs’ second offensive series ended with Roderick Holder scooping up Temarrick Hemingway’s fumble and taking it 29 yards for a score to make it a 16-point margin.

Tyler Scandrett booted a 25-yard field goal to get the Bulldogs on the board with 5:14 left in the half, but Coastal Carolina quickly went 66 yards in seven plays and took a 23-3 halftime lead on Ross’ 4-yard TD run. Henderson capped the scoring with a 32-yard scamper late in the third quarter and the Chanticleers coasted the rest of the way.