Preview: Colorado at Arizona

Arizona began the season with a high-powered offense that beat teams in a variety of ways, but the No. 21 Wildcats have been knocked off-kilter. Arizona, though, appears to have an opportunity to restore its balanced attack when it hosts struggling Colorado on Saturday. “There are so many things we can do better,” Wildcats coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters after the Wildcats were held to 255 yards - 80 on the ground - in last week’s 17-7 loss to No. 18 UCLA.

Colorado has lost 10 straight conference road games and is 4-29 in the Pac-12 overall since joining the league in 2011 following its 38-23 loss to Washington as the frustration mounts in Boulder. “You can’t have three turnovers and a punt return (for a TD), and beat a Pac-12 team,” disheartened Buffaloes coach Mike MacIntyre told reporters. Colorado, which clinched its ninth consecutive losing season, allows 38.7 points per game - tied for 116th among the 125 FBS teams.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Arizona -16.5

ABOUT COLORADO (2-7, 0-6 Pac-12): The Buffaloes lost three fumbles last week after recording only one in their first eight games. Quarterback Sefo Liufau (65.2 completion rate, 25 touchdowns, 12 interceptions) was responsible for one of them while also throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown against Washington, and has been picked off five times in the last three games and at least once in eight straight contests. Michael Adkins II has added some life to the running game with consecutive 100-yard performances after totalling 181 in the first seven games of the season.

ABOUT ARIZONA (6-2, 3-2): The Wildcats, who have lost two of their last three contests since since upsetting Oregon 31-24 on Oct. 2, recorded 314 rushing yards during that span - with half that total coming in a 59-37 victory over Washington State. A key to restoring the running game could lie in freshman quarterback Anu Solomon (199 rushing yards, zero touchdowns), who may try to keep the ball more in Rodriguez’s zone-read offense. Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright recorded a career-high 19 tackles - 4.5 for loss and three sacks - against UCLA and was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive time.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Buffaloes WR Nelson Spruce, who leads the nation with 90 receptions, broke the school record for catches (83) in a season set by Paul Richardson of the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 after recording 13 against UCLA.

2. Arizona’s Drew Riggleman leads the Pac-12 and is second in the nation in punting (47.2 yards per kick) while Colorado’s Darragh O‘Neill is third in the conference and 20th in the nation at 44.4.

3. Colorado leads the series 13-3, but Arizona has won the last two meetings by a combined 100-51 after the Buffaloes won the first encounter as a member of the Pac-12 - 48-29 in 2011.

PREDICTION: Arizona 45, Colorado 31