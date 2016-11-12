Preview: Colorado at Arizona

The turnaround story continues for Colorado whichtakes its No. 15 national ranking and half-game Pac-12 South Division lead toTucson on Saturday night for a date with Arizona. The Buffaloes, who also movedup to 12th in the College Football Playoff rankings, have won threestraight and five of their last six while the Wildcats have dropped sixstraight as the only winless team in Pac-12 play.

Still, it hasn’t been totally smooth sailing forColorado, which only totaled 30 points combined in wins over Stanford (10-5)and UCLA (20-10) in its last two games and had four turnovers and 12 penalties,including eight personal fouls, against the Bruins alone. In their first fivewins, the Buffaloes averaged 45.6 points per outing. “Sometimes you get in a lull and you can't control it,but we just need to go out there and execute, that's just it, period,” Coloradotailback Phillip Lindsay said at the team’s Tuesday’s news conference. “Ourdefense is playing phenomenal right now, and we just need to take pressure offof them by moving the ball. It's about getting that first first down, andit's about keeping drives alive. If we can do that, then we'll score.”Arizona, meanwhile, also is struggling offensively, averaging only 10.3 pointsin its last three losses while surrendering an average of 50.3.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Colorado-15.5

ABOUT COLORADO (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12): QuarterbackSefo Liufau has seen more pressure in the last two games, and only hascompleted 31-of-55 passes for 278 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions –his first two of the season with both coming a week ago Thursday against UCLA. Lindsayranks third in the conference with 90.9 rushing yards per game, and his 11total TDs rank fifth. Defensively, the Buffaloes are led by linebacker KennethOlugbode (fourth in the Pac-12 with 7.7 tackles per game) and rank first in Pac-12total defense (296.9 yards allowed) and second in scoring defense (17.2 pointssurrendered).

ABOUT ARIZONA (2-7, 0-6): The Wildcats rotatedquarterbacks Brandon Dawkins, Anu Solomon and Khalil Tate last week at WashingtonState, hoping to generate some offense but only managed seven points and 286total yards in a 62-point blowout loss. Senior tailback Samajie Grant hasstarted the last two games and has run for 141 yards on 27 carries whilewideout Nate Phillips (21 receptions, 233 yards) now has caught a pass in 42consecutive games – tied for the fifth-longest streak in the nation. Seniorlinebacker Paul Magloire Jr. has a team-leading 58 tackles and 5.5 tackles forloss for Arizona, which ranks 10th in the conference in scoringdefense (37.1 points) and ninth in total defense (475.2 yards).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Colorado has won 13 of the 18 games in theseries, but Arizona has four of the last five – including a 38-31 road victory aseason ago – since the teams became Pac-12 South rivals in 2011.

2. At 5-1 in the Pac-12, the Buffaloes have asmany wins as they accumulated (5-40) in their first five seasons in theconference.

3. Arizona’s six-game losing streak is itslongest since dropping seven in a row in 2004.

PREDICTION: Colorado 44, Arizona 17