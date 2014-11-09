Arizona State holds off Notre Dame

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Eighteen months ago, Notre Dame tried to back out of Saturday’s game against Arizona State to accommodate its move to the ACC. It did not have an out clause, so Arizona State refused, maybe the best decision it has made in some time.

No. 9 Arizona State turned three touchdown passes from quarterback Taylor Kelly and a defense that forced five Notre Dame turnovers into a 55-31 victory over the No. 10 Fighting Irish on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, a victory that keeps the Sun Devils in the thinning national championship field.

“It’s a win that tells the country there is a football team in Tempe,” said Arizona State coach Todd Graham, who is in his third season.

“It’s different because it is Notre Dame. It means more to me than anything that has happened since we’ve been here because of who that team is.”

Kelly threw for 224 yards and also rushed for the final touchdown in an ebb-and-flow game in which the Sun Devils (8-1) took a 34-3 lead in the first half behind a defense that forced Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson into three turnovers in the span of nine plays, leading to 21 points.

Notre Dame (7-2) rebounded to score 28 straight points, closing to 34-31 on Golson’s 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amir Carlisle with 6:37 remaining.

Related Coverage Preview: Colorado at Arizona

Arizona State regained the momentum, scoring three touchdowns in the final 4:29, one on cornerback Lloyd Carrington’s 58-yard interception return that made it 48-31 with 3:41 remaining.

“It’s a big stage,” Kelly said. “It’s a great program. We had this one circled on our schedule.”

Arizona State leads the Pac-12 South by one game and has the inside track on a berth in the Pac-12 championship game Dec. 5. No. 5 Oregon leads the Pac-12 North. The Sun Devils are one of 10 FBS teams with none or one loss in the first year of the college football playoff.

“I think we knew that this was the hump that we needed to get over to make our name nationally,” said Arizona State halfback D.J. Foster, who had 120 yards rushing on 22 carries.

“At the end of the day it was another game for us, but we knew we had to get this win to impress some people.”

Arizona State, whose only loss is to No. 18 UCLA, had lost 20 straight games against top-10 teams dating to a 45-42 victory over No. 6 Oregon in 2002.

Golson completed 22 of 41 passes for 446 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdown

“You can’t expect to win football games against good teams and turn the ball over five times -- two of them pick sixes and two of them in short-field drives,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “This isn’t rec ball.”

A blitzing Arizona State defense had a season-high seven sacks, six in the first half.

Taylor Kelly completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to freshman running back Demario Richard to cap a 75-yard drive for a 41-31 lead with with 4:29, and Carrington returned his interception for a touchdown three plays later. Kelly’s 2-yard touchdown run with 52 seconds remaining capped the scoring.

After the teams traded early field goals, the Sun Devils scored two touchdowns in 69 seconds and three in 3:59. Golson lost a fumble and threw two interceptions, one that safety Damarious Randall returned 59 yards for a touchdown and a 24-3 lead two plays into the second quarter.

Kelly’s 43-yard pass to wide receiver Cameron Smith and Zane Gonzalez’s second field goal made it 34-3 before Golson threw a touchdown pass to Will Fuller with 11 seconds left in the half

Irish running back Cam McDaniel scored on 1-yard runs in the third and fourth quarters before Golson’s pass to Carlisle drew Notre Dame close.

Golson, who accounted for six touchdowns in Notre Dame’s 49-39 victory over Navy last Saturday, has 11 interceptions in his last six games after none in the first three games.

“We didn’t come out and take care of business in the first half,” McDaniel said. “We played flat and it showed. We turned the football over. You just can’t do that with a team like Arizona State. They capitalized on it. ”

NOTES: Arizona State played its fourth consecutive game against an AP Top 25 team, a school first. The Sun Devils had never played more than three home games against a Top 25 team in a season. ... Notre Dame S Eilar Hardy was cleared to play Saturday after missing the first nine games following a school probe of an internal academic issue. ... Notre Dame freshman LB Nyles Morgan made his first start in place of leading tackler LB Joe Schmidt, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Navy last week. ... Arizona State revealed this week that QB Taylor Kelly underwent surgery to repair a fractured fifth right metatarsal in his right foot two days after suffering an injury against Colorado on Sept. 13. Kelly missed six weeks before returning in a 24-10 victory at Washington on Oct. 25.